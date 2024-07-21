Key Takeaways The Brave browser, Surfshark VPN, qBittorrent are the best tools I've used for my browsing and downloading needs.

SignalRGB and Wallpaper Engine are programs I can't do without; the customization options they provide are highly impressive.

Cinebench 2024 and Fan Control are highly useful tools for benchmarking your PC and optimizing fan speed and noise respectively.

It was the year 2000 when we got our first computer — a Pentium III system from HP called Brio. That fateful year marked my entry into what would become a lifelong obsession. From Intel Pentium III to Ryzen 7 5700X, I've seen, built, and used a lot of PCs over the course of 20+ years. A lot has changed during this time, but what has remained constant is my appreciation for robust, useful software.

It doesn't matter what kind of PC user you are or what kind of apps you value the most on your PC, there are some programs you should always have at the ready. From covering the basics like web browsing and data backup, to customization and system optimization, I've put together a list of 10 must-have tools that every PC user should seriously consider getting.

10 Brave

Nimble and private web browsing

In the past, we didn't have much choice about which browser to use for loading an image in 20 seconds or downloading a song in 20 minutes. We gladly used whatever came pre-installed on the computer we were using at the time. In the 2000s, it was time for the likes of Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome, Opera, and Safari to capture the web browser space dominated by Internet Explorer.

Brave automatically blocks ads and trackers, and comes with a built-in VPN.

Fast-forward to today, and you have no lack of options when it comes to choosing your web browser. Google Chrome is still popular, but I always recommend Brave to anyone who's asking (please ask). Brave is based on Chromium, so there are no familiarity issues for Chrome users. It prioritizes privacy and safety, too, so more discerning users needn't worry either. It automatically blocks ads and trackers, and comes with a built-in VPN.

Lighter than Chrome and with access to all the same functionality and extensions, Brave is one of the best web browsers you can find today.

Brave Browser The Brave browser is made for the more privacy-conscious users, with a built-in VPN and ad blocker. It's also light on resources, making it great for use while gaming and multitasking. See at Brave

9 Surfshark

Affordable dedicated VPN

The browser I'm using might come with a built-in VPN already, but I still find that I need a dedicated VPN for all my needs. First, I need something that works outside the browser when I want to access geo-restricted content. Second, the browsing speeds I get with a dedicated VPN program far exceed what I would get with a browser VPN. And third, I have much more features and control with a paid VPN than with my browser's free VPN.

If I recall correctly, I've been using Surfshark for over 3 years now, and I have to say, I don't see myself switching to anything else.

I use Surfshark these days, as it combines almost everything I look for in a VPN with an affordable long-term plan. If I recall correctly, I've been using Surfshark for over 3 years now, and I have to say, I don't see myself switching to anything else. The UI isn't the best available (hello NordVPN) but that's something I can make do with. If you're looking to finally get a paid VPN, Surfshark is one of the best VPN providers today.

Surfshark If you want a great torrenting VPN that’s also cheap, it’s definitely worth checking out Surfshark. It has so much to offer, including an unlimited device policy, robust security, easy-to-use apps, and P2P-friendly servers. $2.19/mo (2-year plan) at Surfshark

8 qBittorrent

Free and fast with no ads

If you've used P2P software in the past, you'll agree there's a lot you need to put up with — incessant ads, downloading issues, and poor speeds. I've used LimeWire, BitTorrent, uTorrent, and many others over the years, but qBittorrent is what I've ended up with. I see no reason to use anything else when it does what I need it to do without any fuss or needless bloat.

There are many new-age clients like Deluge and Vuze, but I find qBittorrent is more than enough for all my needs.

Using P2P programs for perfectly legal reasons isn't as uncommon as you might think. You can access open-source media and data from archival websites, and distribute information on a private network using a reliable and fast torrent client. There are many new-age clients like Deluge and Vuze, but I find qBittorrent is more than enough for all my needs.

qBittorrent qBittorrent is a free and open-source P2P file-sharing program for Windows, Linux, and macOS. It's lightweight, runs without any ads, and provides fast download and upload speeds. Compared to may other clients, it has many advanced features in a completely free package. See at qBittorrent

7 Macrium Reflect

Always have a fail-safe

Backing up your PC is something you should always do, regardless of whether you have sensitive or critical data on it or not. Facing data loss on any system is not pleasant, and you tend to wonder why you didn't back up your data when you had the chance. I tend to go one step further and create a backup image of my entire Windows partition. If my Windows installation gets corrupted, I can use this system image to revert to an earlier, working state of my system.

It has managed to save me multiple times from having to reinstall Windows.

You can create monthly system images using Macrium Reflect, an easy-to-use program that also allows backup scheduling. You simply need to set your backup (or image creation) frequency and the program will do its thing automatically. It has managed to save me many times from having to reinstall Windows, and it has put all of my data and applications back to the state they were in prior to a crash.

Macrium Reflect Macrium Reflect is a free-to-use disk cloning and imaging software for Windows. It provides complete backup, recovery, and closing features for individual partitions or entire disks. See at TechSpot

6 Equalizer APO

Your PC doesn't sound great by default

I've used multiple Windows versions, from Windows 98 to Windows 11, and I've rarely liked how the audio sounds by default. Earlier, like many users, I didn't bother to fiddle with settings too much, but since Windows 10, I've realized I can't do without tuning the audio to my liking. It doesn't take too much time or effort either, as all you need to do is download Equalizer APO and choose from one of the presets.

You can also apply unlimited filters and tune the presets to your liking, based on the kind of sound signature you want for your music, in-game audio, or YouTube streaming. You can go into as little or as much detail as you want, making the tool quite versatile. Plus, it's a free tool, so you needn't pay for all the advanced features it gives you access to.

Equalizer APO Equalizer APO is a free equalizer tool for Windows that provides multiple audio presets as well as customization features for you to dial in the perfect sound for every use case. See at Sourceforge

5 SignalRGB

One tool to sync them all