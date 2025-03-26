They say that change is the only constant. However, the more things change, the more they remain the same. So, what's the point of changing my PC habits if the status quo remains unchanged? Jokes aside, I've been using the same handful of programs on PC for years, and despite seeing recommendations for better alternatives on a daily basis, I don't see myself moving away from my favorites.

The alternatives might have better features, support, and hype behind them, but as long as my workflow goes on uninterrupted, I'll stick to the tools I've used for around a decade. You will be familiar with many of the programs on this list, while some of them might come as a surprise.

Related 6 popular PC programs you can survive without While there's always a new productivity tool around the corner, you can get by without most of them

7 MSI Afterburner

It's Afterburner, after all