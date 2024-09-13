Keeping track of your money and recurring payments is never an easy task. While you can use pen and paper or sticky notes to set reminders or jot down quick expenses for a week, it isn’t the most productive combo in the long run. Here is where software solutions come into play. Whether you want to manage your spending habits and subscriptions, or desire financial peace of mind, these programs offer a range of features and functionalities to get the job done in style.

There are numerous personal finance apps available. We've curated a selection of the top five free and paid options to meet your needs in this important area.

5 Notion

Are you surprised to see Notion on this list? Well, don’t be. While Notion is mostly known for taking notes, managing projects, and making advanced databases, you can use this versatile software for managing personal finances and subscriptions, too. That said, it does come with a learning curve, and you'll need to create an effective database with formulas and reminders.

Thanks to a diverse collection of Notion templates, you don’t need to start from scratch and waste time building databases though. Once you open your Notion workspace, head to the Templates gallery and search for finance and subscription templates. You can add expenses and income streams, check a detailed breakdown via graphs, set reminders, and do a lot more with ease.

If you are a pro Notion user, you could create a database from scratch to meet your needs, too. Whether originating or adapting a tracker, once your ideal database is ready, you can share it with your family members to track expenses simultaneously.

