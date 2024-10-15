Key Takeaways Self-hosted apps on Proxmox offer privacy and control over data, especially for advanced users.

Proxmox supports a variety of projects like Home Assistant, CasaOS, and ZoneMinder for home labs.

Additional tools like Grafana, Pi-hole, and Pi.Alert enhance security and monitoring capabilities.

From enhanced privacy to complete control over your data, self-hosting your apps and services has a lot of perks. While you can easily dive into the fine art of running FOSS tools with the help of Type-2 hypervisors, dedicated virtualization platforms are better once you get past the beginner stage.

With its KVM roots, support for LXC-powered containerization, and a bountiful set of features, Proxmox is great for fledgling home lab enthusiasts and hardened self-hosting grandmasters. After spending months learning, tinkering, troubleshooting, and (occasionally) breaking my dual-Xeon Proxmox server with multiple VMs and containers, here are all the projects I run on the machine.

Related 5 cool Proxmox projects you should check out if you're into coding Proxmox may be well-known for its home lab-oriented tools, but it's also a great companion for coders and programmers

10 Home Assistant

As a VM, not a container

Close

Home Assistant is considered the be-all-and-end-all OS for managing smart gadgets, and the platform lives up the hype. Besides supporting a mind-boggling number of third-party smart gizmos and IoT devices, Home Assistant adds simple yet highly functional automation and remote monitoring capabilities to your home lab.

As long as you have a somewhat decent Proxmox server, you can enjoy all the functionalities of HA by setting up the OS inside a virtual machine. And yes, I intentionally said VM instead of containers, as you won’t be able to access the add-ons inside a containerized environment.

Related 10 of the best add-ons for Home Assistant Boost the capabilities of your smart home with these amazing Home Assistant plugins

9 CasaOS

Though Daemon Sync Server is better if you just want to sync files