Did you know that disposable vapes come with lithium-ion batteries? Yeah, the same kind of battery that you'll find in your phone. Just like their bigger brothers, disposable vape batteries are totally capable of being recharged and reused in other projects. Unfortunately, because they're bundled into a disposable product, a ton of these batteries hit the landfill before they can even perform a slither of their potential.

So, what do we do about this wasteful practice? Well, some people have figured out that you can combine these batteries and use them in DIY projects as a rechargeable power supply. From here, the possibilities are near endless; if something can benefit from a rechargeable battery, they can use a bank of disposable vape cells.

Keeping it simple

Let's start off with a simple application of disposable vape batteries. Turns out, if you get a whole bunch of them and hook them all up to one another, you get a battery bank. You can then use this to recharge your devices, just like a regular lithium-ion battery.

So, YouTuber Chris Doel set out to make his own battery bank. He gathered 35 disposable vape batteries, hooked them all up, then put them in a special 3D-printed holder for them. The results were impressive; it could fast-charge his Samsung phone, keep his laptop topped up, and achieve 3-4 full phone charges before it ran out of juice. Chris even kept the design open for cell removal, so that he could replace individual vape batteries when they finally gave up the ghost.

Get moving with the power of vapes

After creating the vape battery bank, Chris Doel went one step further and created a power storage system for his e-bike using vape cells. This one was a lot beefier than his previous project, requiring a whopping 130 vape batteries to get the job done. However, once the cell was completed, he could use it to power his e-bike.

So, how far could it go before it ran out of power? With very minimal pedaling, Chris Doel managed to get his e-bike to travel 33.26 kilometers (20.6 miles) before the disposable vape array went flat. While that's impressive in its own right, Chris surmised that the battery could last a lot longer if he performed some manual pedaling during his journey, thus taking the onus off of the vape cells.

2 Someone built a flashlight powered by a vape battery, and it works really well

You don't even need a new case

Now that we've looked at some of the bigger stuff, let's take a peek at some smaller-scale projects. Project VapeLight is a YouTube channel with one aim; take a disposable vape, adjust its internal wiring and shell, and turn it into a flashlight. It keeps most of the original vape's casing, with some 3D-printed modifications on the top to turn it from a vape to a flashlight, including a socket for the bulb and an on/off switch.

Once complete, Project VapeLight creates a pocket-sized flashlight that can output an impressive amount of light, and once it's out of power, you can recharge it using a regular USB-C cable. A much better use for a vape battery than dooming it to a landfill.

1 Someone used vape batteries to power their music equipment

Creating tunes using others' discarded cells

Finally, let's round off with the suitably-named YouTuber Dubious Engineering, who decided to harvest lithium-ion batteries from vapes he found on the street and used them to power some of his DJ equipment. In the above video, he fees three vape batteries from their plastic shells, then got to work soldering them to a power regulator. Then, he slotted them into his audio mixer and got the device working off of the rechargeable batteries. Then, at the very end of the video, he proves how well his setup works by playing some tunes on it.

Giving old vape batteries a better second life

At the end of the day, disposable vape batteries end up hitting the landfill long before they've met their potential. Fortunately, there are ways to recover and use these batteries for some really amazing DIY projects. Who knows what else people will do with these handy little cells in the future?