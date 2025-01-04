The Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 (CM5) is a powerful single-board computer that can do almost anything. Unlike regular computers, it is designed to work perfectly with custom hardware, so you can choose how much storage, memory, and wireless power you need. It’s small and can be used in all sorts of cool ways, from building smart home devices to making robots.

Whether you’re a hobbyist or a professional, the CM5 is the perfect tool for creating your unique designs. Check out these amazing projects to see how the CM5 can help you bring your ideas to life.

Related 11 reasons you need an SBC for automating your smart home Discover why SBCs are ideal for automating tech: they're compact, cost-effective, customizable, and versatile solutions for many automation tasks

11 Build custom IoT devices

Leverage the CM5 for flexible IoT deployments

Close

The Internet of Things (IoT) is everywhere these days, connecting all sorts of devices in homes, businesses, and industries. To make these IoT devices work, you need special printed circuit boards (PCBs) and fast processors that can handle all the data collection, communication, and control.

The CM5 is an intelligent choice for IoT projects because it is small and has many GPIO pins. This makes connecting it to sensors, actuators, and communication modules simple. It also has optional wireless capabilities (Wi-Fi and Bluetooth) to send and receive data securely and quickly. It’s also powerful enough to handle real-time data analysis and control.

With the CM5, you can build your own IoT devices that will be precisely what you need for your specific application. Whether you’re working on smart energy meters, environmental monitors, or asset tracking systems, the CM5 can help you make it happen. It also works with a wide range of other devices and technologies, so you can use it in almost any way you can imagine.

10 Design home automation controllers

Bring custom smart home hubs to life