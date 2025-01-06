Ever since floppy disks were phased out, zip drives went the way of the dinosaurs, and file sizes increased to the point that CDs weren't big enough to pass them along, the humble USB drive has been the portable storage medium of choice. Chances are you've got a bunch of them in your desk drawer—ones you bought, ones you were given, and ones that came with hardware with the relevant driver files on them.

Depending on how long you've had them, they might be useful sizes for you, or possibly they could be too small for your normal tasks. But don't throw them out because, after a quick format, they can be reused for some pretty neat projects. Here are some of our favorite uses to reuse those old USB drives.

Related 5 ways a USB-C dock can make your PC experience so much better From reducing cable clutter to adding additional ports, a USB-C dock is a great addition to your workspace

8 Make a computer unlock key

The best password is no password at all

Every few months, we seem to receive another report about how bad we are at creating secure passwords for our digital services. That's just as true for the passwords we use to log into our computers every day, so why not leave those passwords in the past? Turn one of your old USB drives into a physical unlock key for your computer, and you'll be more secure while feeling more like a secret agent every day. It's the perfect futuristic solution to an age-old problem, and it's really easy to do.

Our sister site, MakeUseOf, has a great rundown of three tools you can use to achieve this, but it's the same general process for all. Install the program and set up USB drives that can unlock the PC when inserted. That's it. When the USB drive is plugged in, the PC is unlocked. Once you unplug it and move away, the PC is locked and nobody else can use the computer. It's a great way to add extra security to your PC if you work in a public setting, and while most of the software packages have a small fee to use, you're not paying for new YubiKeys or other security dongles because you've had those USB drives for ages.

Related The 5 best YubiKey alternatives to secure your digital life Looking for a hardware key to secure your online presence? Look no further than these great options for YubiKey alternatives

7 Take your Chrome profile with you

Never be away from your bookmarks and other data

Close

Did you know that you can install Google Chrome onto a USB drive so it will run as a portable app? Well, now you do. The cool thing is that it saves all its bookmarks and other data to the USB drive, so it never leaves a trace on the PC it's plugged into. That makes it awesome for privacy, as you can stick an old USB drive with portable Google Chrome installed on it onto your keychain and always have your browser with you.

Related 4 browsers that are great Google Chrome alternatives For those looking to de-Chrome, there's a heap of great options, each with their own strengths.

6 Recycle them

Some companies will take them off your hands for reuse or recycling

If you don't want to use those USB drives yourself, there are plenty of services that will recycle or reuse them once you send the drives their way. One is Recycle USB, which takes those unwanted USB drives and turns them into Portable Learning Centers for youngsters between 5 and 12 years of age. That way, your old USB is put to good use and isn't haunting your office drawers anymore.

5 Portable Linux install

Play with a few distros or use one for security purposes