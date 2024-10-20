Docker containers are powerful self-contained apps that transform your simple network-attached storage (NAS) or server into a powerful system. With containers, you can install packages to create a media streaming service, cloud storage platform, home surveillance system, and much more. Using just Docker, I've rounded up some cool projects you can do with your new NAS or server without much experience and know-how. It's a great place to start learning how everything connects.

1 Host your own game server

Invite all your friends for epic nights

The most fun container you can install on a NAS or server is for running video games. Enjoy playing Minecraft with your friends? Get them involved by running your own Minecraft server from home. Save costs on video game server subscriptions and become a veteran admin. Some game servers may even be available through your NAS OS, such as Minecraft. If installing game servers through Docker, you may be required to configure your LAN to allow traffic from the outside world to your instances. If you prefer LAN parties, invite everyone for a few beers and you're all set!

2 Create and run websites from home

Quickly launch LAMP instances

Gone are the days when you relied on companies to run servers for you to host websites. All you need is a moderately powerful device like a Raspberry Pi or NAS enclosure, a few minutes, and you'll have a WordPress (or other CMS) running in no time. Setting up a Docker container for running websites is great for learning how to administrate servers, manage packages such as PHP and MySQL, and run basic commands. You'll also be exposed to DDNS (unless your ISP provides a static IP), reverse proxies, and other networking stuff.

3 Block advertisements on the network

Get rid of all that annoying junk

Source: Pi-hole

Advertisements suck, especially online. Websites can oftentimes bombard you with more commercial content than actual stuff you want to view. This is where your NAS can come into play with an ad-blocking Docker container. Pi-hole and AdGuard are two examples of ad blockers that can run through your enclosure. Once fully configured on your LAN, you can route traffic through the ad blocker and filter any unwanted content before it reaches your clients. This helps negate the need to install local ad-blocking tools on each device.

4 Launch cloud storage and media streaming

Save money on services

Close

Are you tired of spending on Google Drive, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO, and countless other cloud services? That's where locally managed alternatives can save you money by offering a way to store all your data in a local cloud that can be accessed outside your LAN. For media streaming, you can install Plex, Emby, or Jellyfin on the server and create your own Netflix with purchased content. This allows you to purchase media individually for cataloging and streaming without a monthly fee. While you would lose access to content locked behind subscriptions, there are many ways to overcome this obstacle ... some consider to be unnatural.

5 Store all your passwords

Bitwarden on the go!

Password managers are a must-have these days with all the account credentials we have to rely on to keep everything safe. Bitwarden is a personal favorite and the Vaultwarden container allows you to create and host your own instance of Bitwarden from a NAS, PC, or server. Even if you have a basic Synology NAS with low specifications, you can run Vaultwarden through Docker. Keep all your accounts secure with randomly generated passwords and take everything off the cloud as you look to bolster your homelab service solutions. It can even save you money if you pay for a password manager.

6 Automate your home

Unleash the power of Home Assistant

Are you slowly kitting out your home with smart products and struggling to use the multiple apps and services you may be required to use? That's where Home Assistant comes into play. Home Assistant supports the majority of IoT products and smart home appliances. Whether you've got hardware running on the Z-Wave protocol, or Zigbee equipment that leverages the IEEE 802.15 standard, you won’t have any issues pairing most smart devices. Having everything available in one location makes management easier to handle, especially with official mobile apps.

7 Learn to create new unique apps

Build, launch, and perfect your work

Source: TrueNAS

You can learn more about Docker containers, and how they work and build your own through trial and error. Handy tools like Dokku offer a web-based GUI and can be easier to learn than Docker but using the container platform will enable you to create new apps that may not be available. When shopping for some downloads, your homelab requirements may be so specific that a container may not fully satisfy your needs. That's where creating your own packages and containers can transform your home-based setup.

Docker is a powerful tool

If you can think of a process or app, there's a good chance a Docker container is available with easy installation and deployment. Docker is powerful and allows for easier management of multiple packages with updates from maintainers. NAS operating systems and enclosures will be able to run Docker containers and keeping everything isolated with the ability to connect containers with specific permissions helps avoid messy installations. Think of it as tidy cable management but with services and apps. Using a test installation of Docker is a great way to try out different things before going live.