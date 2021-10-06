Apple finally rolls out proper Find My support for the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max

During WWDC 2021, Apple revealed iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, tvOS 15, and macOS 12 Monterey. Following the big unveil, the company also announced that it would roll out proper Find My support to the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max later this year.

For reference, AirPods have always had limited Find My support. You can use it to play a sound through the Find My app and view directions on the map to reach them. However, they would only show up when they’re actively connected to an Apple device. So if someone moves them around after they disconnect from your device, that wouldn’t get reflected on the Find My map. Apple has finally fixed that in the latest firmware update.

The firmware update is exclusive to newer Apple headsets, so the AirPods 1st Gen aren’t included. While only the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max support the new Find My features, other Apple headset models have also been updated. The latest version numbers for the respective models are:

AirPods 2nd Gen: 4A400

AirPods Pro: 4A400

AirPods Max: 4A400

Beats Solo Pro: 4A394

Powerbeats 4: 4A394

Powerbeats Pro: 4A394

@bzamayo @apollozac latest AirPods Pro firmware update brings Find My integration 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/QGD7wKtUjp — Ste Moseley (@Ste_Moseley) October 5, 2021

9to5Mac reports that once your AirPods Pro or AirPods Max receive the update, you will be able to get notified when you leave them behind, like most other Apple devices. Additionally, you will be able to mark them as lost and leave a message or phone number to be contacted if another iOS user finds them. They will also participate in the Find My network, so their location will stay up to date on the Find My map, even if you’re not connected to them, as long as an Apple user is in the vicinity.

It’s worth noting that current AirPods models don’t have a U1 chip, so Find My isn’t as accurate as it is while locating an AirTag. The AirPods 3rd Gen, which will come out later this year, could potentially include the UWB chip to enable that feature.

There’s no clear way to force AirPods to update, but placing them in their case, connecting to power, and placing them near your paired device seems to be the most reliable method. To check the firmware version of your AirPods, go to the Settings app > Bluetooth > click on the (i) button on [Your Name]’s AirPods, and there you will find the current version number.

What do you think of this upgrade for the Find My functionality on AirPods? Let us know in the comments section below.