We've all probably used PC speakers since forever. The best wired headsets are great, but having two speaker units on your desk, guarding your monitor, is probably one of your oldest PC memories. Lately, however, soundbars have gained popularity among PC users. No longer limited to simple TV audio replacements, soundbars have become legitimate replacements for traditional PC speakers.

But like all things tech, there are pros and cons to soundbars. From size and budget considerations to sound quality and connectivity, there's a lot to consider if you're thinking (like me) of switching from PC speakers to a soundbar.

Size and form factor

Your desk might need an upgrade

Soundbars are long bar-shaped speaker systems, and therefore, they occupy more length than depth of your desk. If you get a Razer Leviathan V2 soundbar, its 20-inch length will be more or less equal to your 24-inch or 27-inch monitor. No issues, right? Well, soundbars are compact speaker systems and can fit on most PC desks, but to get the best sound quality, placing one behind your monitor may not be optimal.

Due to the way the multiple channels are located inside a soundbar, it needs to be positioned away from walls and other hard surfaces to achieve the best results. Ideally, you'll want to keep your soundbar in front of your monitor. While this might not be an issue for larger desks, it won't be practical for the majority of PC desks, which are often only around 24 inches deep. A large 27-inch monitor and a standard soundbar on such a desk will look ridiculous and hamper your productivity.

Speakers, on the other hand, can be tidily placed behind your desk (at least the budget 2.1 channel models). Even if you have a subwoofer, they can occupy the space beneath your desk. Depending on your desk setup, you'll have to pick between traditional speakers and a soundbar.

Razer Leviathan V2 The Razer Leviathan V2 costs as much as some of the best PC speakers but gives you rich 7.1 surround sound with THX Spatial Audio, has a down-firing subwoofer, and also comes with RGB lighting. $250 at Amazon $250 at Razer $250 at Best Buy

Sound quality

Audiophiles will still go old-school

This one is a bit complicated. If you're being strictly technical, the best PC speakers can be far superior to soundbars in terms of delivering a rich, true 5.1 sound signature. You just get a lot more freedom with traditional speakers — from far more channels to the ability to customize your sound. Most soundbars are meant to be self-contained speakers with, at most, a subwoofer. They're not made for the absolute best sound quality.

Premium soundbars with subwoofers and surround sound through software have come a long way in bridging the gap between soundbars and speakers, and they can work great for most users. But if you're an audiophile, you'll swear by the level of sound that a full-fledged speaker system can deliver. Of course, that comes at a price, which is what we'll investigate next.

Price

Soundbars win some, lose some

Traditional speakers can cost much more than soundbars, especially if you're targeting full-fledged systems with true surround sound. There are high-end soundbars as well, but they're more suited to large-screen TVs in large rooms than a PC setup. So, what you should do is compare the pricing and features of a specific soundbar with a specific speaker system you're thinking of buying.

At the same budget level, things get much more interesting. If your needs are minimal and all you need is a cheap and reliable speaker system for your PC, then something like the Creative Pebble V3 is unbeatable at around $35. Even budget soundbars from the same brand cost twice as much. If you want a better experience and are willing to spend around $100, you can get speakers with a subwoofer from Logitech (Z407) or a soundbar without a subwoofer from Razer (Leviathan V2 X).

Even at that price, speakers tend to win, if only due to the added subwoofer. Getting a subwoofer with your soundbar without descending to unknown brands will still cost you at least $150 for a Vizio model. This makes it seem as if price is always on the side of speakers. But, if you're willing to spend $150-$250 on a PC soundbar, you have great options that don't sound bad at all — from the aforementioned Vizio to brands like Creative and Razer.

Logitech Z407 The Logitech Z407 offers a decent audio experience due to its subwoofer and two desktop units that can be positioned horizontally or vertically. You have a wireless control dial and Bluetooth connectivity. For the price, it's one of the better speakers on the market. $120 at Amazon $120 at Best Buy

Who should get a soundbar for a PC?

Now that you know the ins and outs of speakers vs. soundbars for your PC, should you switch to a soundbar? It depends.

If you're currently using a cheap speaker system and want an upgrade in terms of sound quality and convenience, a budget soundbar might be a worthwhile pick. You'll no doubt enjoy a better sound experience while reducing the number of wires running around your desk.

But, if you're already using decent speakers with a subwoofer from a brand like Logitech or Creative, you might not hear a lot of difference by switching to a budget soundbar. At that point, you should be looking at a Vizio or Razer soundbar in the $150-plus price range. But that would also open you up to better speakers.

At the end, the choice comes down to what you value more — high-end sound quality with bulky speakers or decent sound quality with a clutter-free desk. Whatever you pick, you can always improve the audio on your Windows PC to enhance your listening experience.