Self-hosting your own data can be a rewarding experience, knowing that you control all of it and can upgrade the amount of storage you have as you need to. However, you may be weighing whether you should get a NAS or a DAS, and there are pros and cons when it comes to a DAS specifically.

As a primer, NAS stands for Network-Attached Storage, and DAS stands for Direct-Attached Storage. You probably already have an idea of what some of the pros and cons are of these two options and how they compare, but these are what you really need to consider when it comes to a DAS.

6 Pro: A DAS is much simpler

Typically just plug and play

Source: NZXT

A DAS is basically just a very simple enclosure for multiple drives, and as such, it's very plug-and-play. You put in your drives and your power connectors and connect the DAS directly to your PC. It'll handle the rest for you, and you don't need to worry about trying to configure your storage too much.

You don't need to worry about networking either because it directly connects to your PC, but this simplicity can also be a curse in a number of ways.

5 Con: A DAS is much simpler

You have no control

Just like how a DAS is simpler, which is great, that's also a bad thing. It's not just that you don't need to configure anything, it's that you can't configure anything. Many of these drive enclosures come with a hardware RAID controller which can be terrible. They can be slow, unreliable, and can even result in lost data at times.

Not all of these enclosures have hardware RAID, though. For example, the TerraMaster D6-320 doesn't, and you can use third-party software to configure your own. This is seen as a positive because of the poor quality of hardware RAID controllers.

4 Pro: Speed and performance

A DAS is fast and easy to set up

While networking speeds are incredibly fast (and a lot faster than they used to be, especially if you have your home wired up correctly), nothing beats a direct connection most of the time. You can get a DAS that uses USB, Thunderbolt, or eSATA. USB 3.0 is quite commonplace but can be finicky at times when drives slow down and they need to spin back up. For a basic storage solution though, it's more than good enough for 4K movies or high-quality audio files.

Because it's wired as well to your PC, you also don't need to worry about connection dropouts or any other potential networking problems. It will simply work without any fuss, which again is a byproduct of how simplistic these devices can be.

3 Con: Limited accessibility

It's only connected to one machine

Unlike a NAS that you can connect to from any device within your network (and externally if you configure it that way), a DAS relies on whatever the host machine it connects to allows it to do. You can manually network a DAS so other devices on the network can connect to it, but you'll need to put in the work for it and it will be reliant on what the host operating system does with it.

In other words, if you want a networked storage solution, a DAS might actually prove annoying very quickly. You can do it, but a NAS is actually made for it and will give you significantly more options as well.

2 Pro: No network dependency

You don't have to mess about with networking

Because a DAS simply directly connects to a device, you don't have to worry about network conditions at all. You don't even need a router, and you can connect a DAS to your PC or laptop no matter where you are in the world, so long as you can power everything.

What this means is that so long as you have a running PC, you can access your files. That's pretty convenient and also means that your important files are harder to access on the same network if you're worried about the sensitivity of some of those files.

1 Cons: No control

It's just a hunk of storage

When compared to a NAS, you greatly sacrifice a lot of control. You can't use it to run game servers, or projects, or operate independently in any way. It simply exists as an extension of the computer it's connected to. It's not autonomous in any way, meaning that if you're someone interested in running their own projects, it's simply not a device that will enable you to do that.

As a result, if you want to do anything more advanced, you'll need to get a NAS instead of a DAS. A DAS is just storage and relies on everything your computer can do if you want to utilize that storage. For example, you can run your own Jellyfin server, but your server will only be active whenever your PC is turned on and the server is running, too.