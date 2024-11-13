This article is sponsored by Incogni. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of XDA editorial staff.

In today’s digital age, personal information is scattered across multiple online services, and unfortunately, data breaches are becoming increasingly common. A data breach occurs when sensitive information such as passwords, financial details, or personal identification information (PII) is accessed without permission. For individuals, the fallout can be serious — ranging from financial loss and identity theft to emotional stress and reputational damage.

Immediate action is crucial after a data breach, as it limits potential harm and helps regain control of your information. There are certain steps you can take after a data breach, as well as tools like Incogni that can play a pivotal role in keeping your personal data safe in the long run.

Confirm the breach and assess

If you believe you’ve been involved in a data breach, the first step is to confirm whether your data has been compromised. Not every email warning about a breach is legitimate, so it's important to stay cautious.

Companies typically notify affected customers via email. Make sure to verify the legitimacy of such emails before clicking on any links.

Websites like HaveIBeenPwned allow you to check if your email or phone number has been involved in a known breach.

Keep an eye out for unusual activity, such as unauthorized transactions, password reset emails you didn’t request, or strange messages from unfamiliar accounts.

Determine if the compromised data includes financial information, health records, or personal identifiers (like Social Security numbers). This helps prioritize your next steps.

Steps to take following a data breach

If you discover your data has been exposed, it’s essential to act quickly. Here are some critical actions you should take:

Change passwords

Update any passwords for affected accounts straight away. Use strong, unique passwords for each service, and consider using a password manager to organize them.

Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)

Set up 2FA on your accounts to add an extra layer of protection. This ensures that even if someone has your password, they’ll need a second code to log in.

Freeze your credit

Contact major credit bureaus to freeze your credit. This prevents anyone from opening new accounts in your name without permission.

Alert your bank and financial institutions

Notify your bank or credit card company about the breach. Request new cards if necessary, and monitor your statements for suspicious transactions.

File an identity theft report

If your identity has been stolen, report the incident to relevant authorities like the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Keep a record of all your communications and reports for reference.

Monitor your accounts

Set up alerts for financial and online accounts so you’re notified of unusual activity right away.

How to protect yourself from future breaches

While reacting to a breach is essential, it’s equally important to put preventative measures in place.

Use a password manager: A password manager reduces the risk of future breaches by generating and storing strong, unique passwords for all your accounts.

Review account permissions: Regularly check which apps and websites have access to your accounts and revoke permissions for those you no longer use.

Update software and security patches: Ensure your devices and software are always up to date to prevent hackers from exploiting known vulnerabilities.

Backup your data: Use encrypted cloud services or external storage to back up essential data, so you can recover it even if your accounts are compromised.

Watch out for phishing scams: Phishing emails often follow data breaches. Be skeptical of messages asking for personal information, and verify senders before responding.

How Incogni helps safeguard your data

Incogni See at Incogni

Even after a data breach, your information might continue circulating on data brokers’ websites, increasing your risk of future attacks. This is where Incogni comes in. Incogni simplifies the process of removing your personal information from people search sites and data brokers, saving you time and effort.

Automated data removal requests

Incogni identifies data brokers likely to have your personal information (such as email, phone numbers, and Social Security numbers). It sends removal requests to these brokers on your behalf.

Ongoing monitoring

Data brokers often recollect your information even after it has been removed. Incogni continuously sends new requests to keep your data off the market.

Subscription plans

With Incogni’s 1-year subscription, users can monitor and remove their data proactively. The Family & Friends plan allows you to add up to 4 loved ones, helping protect your family from data exposure.

Monitor the process in real-time

The Incogni dashboard lets you see which brokers have been contacted, where your data is found, and the status of removal requests.

By using Incogni, you reduce the likelihood of your data being exploited by marketers, scammers, or financial institutions, safeguarding your privacy in the long run.

Know your legal rights and take action

When your data is exposed in a breach, you may have legal protections and options to pursue compensation.

Understand your rights

Depending on where you live, regulations such as GDPR (Europe), CCPA (California), or HIPAA (US) offer protections for personal data.

File complaints

If a company was negligent in protecting your data, you can file complaints with government agencies or regulatory bodies.

Class-action lawsuits

Join a class-action lawsuit if the breach involves a large group of affected individuals.

Request compensation

Some companies offer compensation for breaches—either directly or through their insurers.

Stay vigilant and proactive to protect your data

Experiencing a data breach can be stressful, but taking immediate and strategic action can help limit the damage. Start by confirming the breach, securing your accounts, and informing relevant financial institutions. In the long term, focus on building strong security habits, like using password managers, enabling two-factor authentication, and backing up your data.

Using a service like Incogni adds another layer of protection by removing your information from data brokers, making it harder for attackers to misuse your data in the future. Right now, you can get 58% off Incogni using code XDADEV.

By staying informed, proactive, and leveraging tools like Incogni, you can minimize the risks and keep your personal data safe.