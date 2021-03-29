Protect your online privacy with 30% off top VPN subscriptions for a limited time

From governments collecting data to hackers on public Wi-Fi, there are many good reasons to use a VPN. To help you stay protected for less, the XDA Developers Depot is offering an extra 30% off VPN subscriptions for a limited time when you use promo code DOWNLOADIT. Here are some of the best deals.

VPNSecure: Lifetime Subscription

With a strict no-logging policy, VPNSecure offers genuine online privacy. Rated at 4 stars by vpnMentor and Best VPN, this service allows you to connect five devices at the same time and choose from servers in 46 countries around the world.

Get a VPNSecure lifetime subscription for $13.99 (reg. $450) with promo code DOWNLOADIT.

SlickVPN: Lifetime Subscription

Along with bank-level 256-bit encryption, this service offers impressive speed. SlickVPN also offers servers in 45 countries and support for P2P sharing, making it well suited to streaming. This subscription covers up to five devices at one time with unlimited bandwidth.

Get a SlickVPN lifetime subscription for $13.99 (reg. $1,200) with promo code DOWNLOADIT.

Seed4.Me VPN: Lifetime Subscription (Unlimited Devices)

Simple but highly effective, Seed4.Me provides instant protection on Windows, Mac, iOS and Android. You can cover unlimited devices on a single subscription, with access to servers in over 30 countries. It has been featured by PCMag, Wired, and CNET.

Get a Seed4.Me VPN lifetime subscription for $27.99 (reg. $432) with promo code DOWNLOADIT.

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription

Packed with features and brimming with speed, KeepSolid VPN is a great choice for privacy, security, and streaming. Named PC Mag’s Top VPN, this service has over 400 servers around the world, with P2P support, AES-256 encryption, zero logging, and an effective kill switch.

Get a KeepSolid VPN Unlimited lifetime subscription for $27.99 (reg. $199) with promo code DOWNLOADIT.

WifiMask VPN Unlimited Devices: 3-Yr Subscription

Ideal for accessing online content, WifiMask VPN is a lightweight option for Mac and iOS. This app has a Teleport function that lets you jump between servers in eight countries, and ad-blocking to improve your browsing experience.

Get WifiMask VPN 3-year subscription (unlimited devices) for $27.99 (reg. $143) with promo code DOWNLOADIT.

Goose VPN: 2-Yr Subscription

In the words of CNET: “Goose VPN is something to honk about.” This VPN works on all major platforms, with unlimited devices on a single subscription and impressive encryption. Just as importantly, there is no logging or bandwidth restriction.

Get a Goose VPN 2-year subscription for $13.99 (reg. $349) with promo code DOWNLOADIT.

The Ultimate KeepSolid Lifetime Subscription Bundle

This bundle combines two great services. KeepSolid SmartDNS allows you to unblock content like a VPN, but with faster connections for HD viewing. When you need stronger protection, you can use KeepSolid VPN. The bundle includes lifetime subscriptions for both apps.

Get The Ultimate KeepSolid Lifetime Subscription Bundle for $41.99 (reg. $438) with promo code DOWNLOADIT.

Hop VPN: Lifetime Subscription

Prefer keeping total control over your data? With Hop, you can turn your own Mac into a VPN server. You can access this server from any device, and anywhere in the world — ideal for connecting to airport Wi-Fi or streaming TV shows on vacation.

Get a Hop VPN lifetime subscription for $27.99 (reg. $148) with promo code DOWNLOADIT.

VPN.asia: 10-Year Subscription

Rated at 4.9/5 stars on Trustpilot, this rapidly-growing service helps you beat censorship and stay anonymous online. VPN.asia applies 256-bit encryption to all your traffic, and it works on most connected devices. This deal covers up to 10 devices for 10 years.

Get a VPN.asia 10-year subscription for $55.99 (reg. $1,080) with promo code DOWNLOADIT.

Prices subject to change