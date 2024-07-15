Key Takeaways Try to get as much detail as possible before considering any deal and always try to meet in person.

Inspect carefully for physical damage and check for proof of purchase, if possible, to have more information.

Run stress tests on all the components to avoid unreliable components and potential issues.

Building a PC with all-new parts is one of the great joys of life. The excitement of unboxing shiny new components, taking in the intoxicating smell, and assembling the system in anticipation of a great experience is unmatched. But, buying everything new every single time might not be an option — maybe you're building a stop-gap PC while saving for something better, putting together a secondary PC for a DIY project, or even taking it as a challenge to build a killer PC with used parts.

Whatever the situation, buying used PC components shouldn't be taboo. Hunting for attractive deals and maximizing the value per dollar are reasons enough to consider pre-owned PCs and components. Provided you know how to separate the wheat from the chaff, and test what you're buying before you buy it, used PC parts are a great way to save money.

5 Get as much detail as possible

Know the ins and outs even before considering the deal

I wish the used PC market (just like any used market) weren't home to some shady sellers who try to pass off their hardware as something it isn't. But, that's something you need to go through to reach those enticing deals. The most basic thing you can do when you come across something you like is to contact the seller and ask for as much detail as possible.

A seller who has nothing to hide will not, in most cases, mind sharing everything a genuine buyer needs to know.

Often, sellers will include woefully inadequate descriptions of their PCs or components (knowingly or otherwise). For instance, someone selling a 6th or 7th Gen Intel CPU will only write "Core i7" in their description without mentioning the complete model number. Another seller might advertise 2TB of storage in the PC they're selling without disclosing it's an old 2TB spinning hard drive (and not an SSD). Something you're highly likely to encounter is PC parts with no mention of the brand or model number.

To avoid the risk of getting stuck with obsolete parts or those manufactured by off-brand manufacturers, you can either avoid listings with incomplete details or make it a point to urge the seller to share comprehensive details about their hardware. A seller who has nothing to hide will not, in most cases, mind sharing everything a genuine buyer needs to know.

4 Inspect rigorously for physical damage

It's always best to check what you're buying in person

Close

After you've shortlisted an item and want to proceed, I'd recommend meeting the seller in person to inspect the PC component or components for signs of damage. This is a basic check and might not even uncover any signs of damage in many cases, but it's part of the due diligence that you should always try to do. Of course, if a seller is only willing to deal with you online or on the phone, you have the option of risking it and seeing what happens. But, when possible, arrange a meeting to inspect the hardware.

When buying a GPU, check for dents, bent or broken fans, and signs of corrosion.

For CPUs, check for any bent pins or discoloration. If you're buying a motherboard, ensure there aren't any broken or bent pins and sockets, discolored spots on the PCB, or unusual flexing on the PCB. All of these can indicate faulty connectors or significant wear and tear. When buying a GPU, check for dents, bent or broken fans, and signs of corrosion. If a GPU was used for mining for a long time, you might be able to spot some signs of intense use (it isn't always possible to tell if a GPU was used for mining).

Using replacement cables with PSUs can sometimes cause issues that can damage the PSU and the other components of a system.

Usually, you should avoid buying used power supplies (especially if they've been used for more than 5 years), but if you trust that a unit is good enough, check for any signs of physical damage, and more importantly, try to get the PSU's original cables from the seller. Using replacement cables with PSUs can sometimes cause issues that can damage the PSU and the other components of a system.

For CPU coolers, besides inspecting for dents or damaged fans, see if you can spot any signs of coolant leakage (in the case of AIOs). And when buying a PC case or case fans, try to avoid those with too many dents, discolorations, or other signs of damage. Some sellers might also try to pass off RGB fans as ARGB fans. To be sure, you can ask the seller to show you that the RGB lighting on the fans is customizable. You should also check all the cables for any visible signs of damage.

3 Check for proof of purchase

Original receipts give you more confidence in the deal