Proton Docs prioritizes user privacy by applying end-to-end encryption to documents, keystrokes, and cursor movements.

Proton avoids integrating AI into its services, making it an appealing choice for handling sensitive or private information.

In an era where artificial intelligence is rife, some companies are making a niche for themselves by advertising that they'll never support it. It worked out for the laptop designer Framework, which didn't jump onto the AI hype and found that its decision didn't harm its sales. Now, Proton is joining the anti-AI fray with its new word processor, promising a service that's both more secure and less AI-burdened than its rivals, Google Docs and Microsoft Word.

Proton Docs promises to keep your documents safe from prying eyes

As announced on the Proton blog, the company is rolling out a Docs app to help people collaborate online. Its main angle is the heightened level of encryption that Proton applies to Docs, with end-to-end encryption being a staple whether you're using it for yourself or collaborating with others. Proton claims that "even keystrokes and cursor movements are encrypted."

So, what's the big fuss around encrypting documents? As it turns out, Proton believes that AI is a big issue for privacy. As per the Proton blog, emphasis theirs:

Document editors such as Google Docs can see everything you write and keep a record of all changes that you have ever made. Once you provide your data to these companies, you no longer have control over how it is used. Data that you think is private may even be used to train AI in the future.

Speaking of, Proton also takes a little bit of time to explain that it doesn't plan on adding AI models to its service anytime soon. This, it states, makes it a better choice for people who want to use a word processor for sensitive or private information without the fear of their data being scraped by an AI.

If you're interested, head over to Proton Drive and make an account if you haven't already. Proton states that the Docs feature is rolling out now, so if you don't have it right now, it should appear within the next few days.