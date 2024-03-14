Key Takeaways Proton Mail desktop app now available for Windows and Mac, with Linux in beta.

Privacy-focused features like zero-access encryption, phishing protection are being offered on desktop too, with the plan to roll out new capabilities simultaneously.

Dedicated app helps focus on emails, syncs with themes, with native notifications.

Proton Mail is an enticing option for those who are looking for a privacy-focused email client. However, up until last year, it was particularly difficult to access your Proton Mail from a desktop client, with users being required to set up a "Bridge". Then, in December 2023, the company officially launched its desktop app, but gave access only to customers who were subscribed to its legacy Visionary tier. Now, it is making the client available to everyone on Windows and Mac.

Windows and Mac client out now... along with digs at Microsoft and Google

In a blog post, Proton Mail has announced the general availability of its desktop app for Windows and Mac, along with a beta version for Linux. The idea is to offer a unified experience across mobile, the web, and the desktop. The company has touted its privacy features, saying that if you use Outlook, you are potentially sharing your data with over 800 Microsoft partners, and if you're accessing your emails on Chrome, you are susceptible to exploitation from harmful browser extensions and malicious advertisers.

Proton Mail on the desktop offers other security benefits, just like the web and mobile app too. This includes zero-access encryption, end-to-end encryption, fencing against phishing, and protection of sensitive accounts through the Proton Sentinel program. With the availability of its desktop apps, Proton Mail is committing to the rollout of new capabilities to all its supported platforms at the same time.

More than just privacy and security

Along with offering privacy and security advantages, the company says that a dedicated desktop app helps you to focus on your emails rather than being distracted by other content in the browser. Additionally, it can synchronize with your desktop's light or dark theme, offer native notifications, and quickly switch between various productivity utilities like email and calendar. Finally, there's also an Easy Switch tool on offer that allows you to migrate your emails from Outlook and Gmail, while also enabling the forwarding of emails from Gmail to Proton.

If all of the above tickles your fancy, you can give the Proton Mail app a whirl on your desktop by downloading it from the company's website here.