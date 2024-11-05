Key Takeaways Proton VPN now supports Windows on Arm, providing features like kill switch and Secure Core.

Windows on Arm emulation has improved with Prism, rivaling Apple's Rosetta 2 for speed and functionality.

Proton VPN sees potential in Windows on Arm's growing popularity, aiming to cater to a broader market.

Last week, we learned that video editing tool Vegas Pro is getting native support for Windows on Arm. That service joined the growing list of popular apps supporting the relatively nascent Windows architecture, including Arc browser, ExpressVPN, Vivaldi, DaVinci Resolve 19, and more. Now, yet another VPN software has joined the ranks of these apps, with Proton VPN being the latest high-profile service to natively support Windows on Arm.

Proton VPN for the Win(dows on Arm)!

In a blog post, Proton VPN has announced the general availability of native support for Windows on Arm devices. Customers will be pleased to know that this variant will be identical to its x64 counterpart, with support for kill switch, Secure Core, port forwarding, modern NAT, and more. Interestingly, the firm has commended Apple's effort to make Arm-based processors mainstream, noting that the time is now right to support this architecture for Windows devices too.

Why is Proton VPN so late to the party?

Although Windows on Arm hardware has been available for quite some time, it previously leveraged emulation software that wasn't as polished as that offered by Apple through its Rosetta 2 translation layer. However, with the launch of Windows 11 version 24H2, the built-in Prism emulator has doubled the previous speed of emulation, rivaling Rosetta 2. As such, Proton VPN's developer believes that Microsoft is now in a "strong position" to encourage OEMs to build Windows on Arm devices, potentially increasing the operating system's market share and making this development effort worthwhile.

The company has mentioned that Windows is the most used operating system out there, and it envisions that even more devices will be running on Arm architecture soon. It'll be interesting to see if the availability of popular apps on Windows on Arm devices is enough for the OS to gain popularity among the Windows community at large.