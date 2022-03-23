ProtonMail is working on a desktop mail client and rewritten mobile apps

ProtonMail is a popular encrypted email service, made by the same folks as ProtonVPN. It’s one of the best options for sending secure messages over the internet, but the applications for accessing your ProtonMail inbox have never ben amazing. Thankfully, the developers have a plan to fix that.

ProtonMail currently has a web client, a “Bridge” desktop client (which allows you to use any email app on your computer with Proton without reduced security), an Android app, and an iOS app. Proton outlined its roadmap for 2022 in a blog post, which mentions the reworked iOS app currently in beta will be released to everyone “in the coming weeks.”

The Android application has a revamped version in beta too, but that one will take a bit longer to arrive. Proton said, “Android will require more work as we are rewriting more of the application, with a big focus on performance and stability. […] Android will require more work as we are rewriting more of the application, with a big focus on performance and stability.” Proton is also working on improvements to its servers, which will allow notifications for already-read messages to automatically go away (just like Gmail). Encrypted full-text search is also in development for the Android and iOS apps.

Finally, Proton is experimenting with a dedicated email client for Mac, Linux, and Windows. There’s no general timeline yet, but it will be developed with the cross-platform Electron framework. It’s a bit disappointing that Proton isn’t testing out a more native framework for creating desktop applications, but as long as the Bridge application sticks around, it’s still relatively easy to use ProtonMail with a native email client.

The full roadmap also mentions improvements on the way for ProtonVPN, Proton Calendar, and Proton Drive. Check out the source link below for all the details.

Source: ProtonMail