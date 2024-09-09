Key Takeaways No need to dedicate an entire machine to a NAS OS - convenient and efficient.

Proxmox offers top-tier virtualization performance in home lab setups.

Can serve as a central server for multiple non-NAS projects, including Hackintosh, and gaming machine.

Thanks to its cutting-edge virtualization features, Proxmox has one of the best platforms for home lab enthusiasts. Whether you’re looking for an easy way to build a Hackintosh or planning to deploy a battalion of containers, Proxmox has got you covered. For those without a dedicated NAS in their setups, you can turn your Proxmox host into a full-fledged storage server – and here are four reasons why you should do so.

4 No need to relegate an entire machine to a NAS OS

Proxmox is quite handy in budget

Like your average desktop OS, TrueNAS Core/Scale, OpenMediaVault, and other NAS-centric operating systems must be installed on a host machine. This means you can’t initialize them inside containers and will have to dedicate an entire machine to your NAS.

Sure, you can get them up and running on virtual machines via VirtualBox or VMware Workstation/Fusion Pro, but Type-2 hypervisors aren’t known for their performance. As such, Proxmox provides a solid compromise for those who don’t wish to buy additional hardware for a separate NAS.

3 Top-tier performance in virtualization tasks

After all, Proxmox is built for home labs

When you’re just starting out, you might only use your NAS for file sharing and backup purposes. But sooner or later, you’ll end up diving headfirst into the containerization rabbit hole.

Although dedicated NAS operating systems like TrueNAS Scale provide decent provisions for creating containers and VMs, Proxmox is on a different level as far as virtualization is concerned. Thanks to its robust performance, it can easily run several containers in tandem with your NAS virtual machine without breaking a sweat.

2 A central server for all your home lab projects

Including NAS, Hackintosh, home automation, and even a gaming machine