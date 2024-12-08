Armed with a ton of virtualization-centric tools, Proxmox is a solid platform for your home lab experiments. Be it wacky projects or highly pragmatic ideas, there’s a surprising amount of cool things you can pull off with the help of Proxmox. What’s more, you can even virtualize every aspect of your home lab using Proxmox, and here are four reasons why doing so is a great idea.

4 Proxmox can serve as a solid NAS

Even without using virtual machines or containers

Thanks to their backup and file-sharing provisions, Network-Attached Storage devices serve as solid additions to home lab setups. However, if your Proxmox rig has enough SATA and NVMe ports, you can connect your HDDs and SSDs to it and build a robust storage server on top of PVE… without installing a NAS OS on a virtual guest.

That’s because Proxmox supports different network protocols in addition to the ZFS file system, meaning you don’t have to invest in an extra NAS device to leverage RAID configurations, snapshots, and other advanced storage features. But if you’d rather use a dedicated NAS OS, you can just as easily install it inside a virtual machine on Proxmox and pass through your drives to the VM.

3 Easy to spin up virtual guests

You can deploy multiple VMs and containers in mere seconds

Be it creating several instances of the same OS or running your services in isolated containers, virtualization has multiple benefits for home lab enthusiasts. Proxmox further simplifies the process of setting up containers and VMs to the next level with its massive community support.

For example, the OS lets you download TurnKey LXC templates right from the UI, and you can use these pre-configured images to deploy containers without modifying long yml files. As if that’s not enough, you can find multiple repositories containing PVE shell scripts, with the all-popular Proxmox VE-Helper Scripts (previously maintained by tech wizard tteck) taking away most of the difficulty in virtualizing DIY projects.

2 Less device clutter to deal with

And more money saved on additional hardware