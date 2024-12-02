Key Takeaways Proxmox has numerous home lab features packed inside its simple UI.

PVE supports multiple TurnKey templates to simplify self-hosting processes.

Proxmox provides robust performance thanks to KVM and is backed by a huge community of home lab aficionados.

Building a home lab can be a fun endeavor, regardless of whether you’re a casual gamer who wants to put their spare PC to good use or a hardcore tinkerer looking to experiment with cool projects. While there’s a lot of flexibility on the hardware front, Proxmox is the most recommended virtualization platform for owners of x86 machines. But if you’re still on the fence about putting together a home lab with Proxmox as its core, these five reasons will convince you to give it a shot.

5 A simple and intuitive UI

With plenty of utilities tucked away inside the neat interface

Close

When I first heard about Proxmox, I was a bit apprehensive about the learning curve of the tool. After all, it’s quite difficult to get accustomed to a newer operating system, especially when said OS is designed for hardcore computing workloads. Thankfully, Proxmox has one of the most beginner-friendly UIs I’ve ever seen in a home server OS.

As someone who had to spend a few days learning the ins-and-outs of TrueNAS Scale, let me assure you that Proxmox is nowhere near as complicated as the other options out there. But you shouldn’t be deceived by the simple UI either, as it houses practically every tool, service, and facility you could ever want from a home lab OS!

4 Easy-to-deploy LXC containers

TurnKey templates further simplify the fine art of hosting your own services