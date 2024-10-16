Key Takeaways Proxmox offers an intuitive web UI and is beginner-friendly, perfect for managing home labs.

Proxmox provides solid backup, clustering, security options, and supports GPU passthrough.

Proxmox is compatible with ZFS, offers LXC container support, and delivers solid performance with KVM.

Containers and virtual machines are the quintessential aspects of home labs. But when you’re just starting your self-hosting journey, building and managing your own server can seem like quite a hurdle, especially since it’s possible to damage your daily driver by accidentally messing up the network and BIOS settings.

But for those with a spare PC lying around, you can put it to good use by installing a bare-metal virtualization platform. Proxmox is my preferred OS for managing home labs, and here are five reasons why you should go with it if you want a simple and painless experience.

5 Intuitive web UI

Close

One of the most beginner-friendly aspects of Proxmox is its orderly user interface. Unlike the UIs of TrueNAS Scale or even Unraid, Proxmox has a gentle learning curve, as most of the settings are clearly laid out in the main dashboard.

Proxmox also has its roots in Debian, so you’ll feel right at home with the command-line interface on the host machine and the Shell utility on the web UI if you’re familiar with Ubuntu, Raspberry Pi OS, Q4OS, or other Debian-based distros. But don’t let its simple UI fool you. Proxmox packs plenty of features under the hood…

4 Solid backup, clustering, and security options

You can even set up GPU passthrough!