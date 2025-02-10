Home labs are synonymous with experimentation tools and self-hosted services, some useful, others quirky (but just as helpful). Although most server operating systems (including the community-favorite Proxmox) are designed to handle production-tier workloads, there are plenty of apps you can deploy on your workstation and client devices to boost their functionality. So, here’s a collection of utilities you’d want to add to your Proxmox home lab.

10 WinSCP

Transfer files like there’s no tomorrow

An FTP server makes it easy to share documents between two systems, and you can even use it to send files to and from your Proxmox rig. Perhaps you wish to copy the configuration files for your Proxmox machine. Or maybe you need to transfer media files to a virtualized Jellyfin, Plex, or Emby server.

For Windows clients, WinSCP remains my favorite file manager for FTP workloads. It’s an open-source tool that also supports SFTP, S3, WebDAV, and SCP protocols, and even lets you execute commands with a built-in terminal.

9 PuTTY

The best SSH client on the block

From troubleshooting to executing commands using a remote client, the Secure Shell protocol is highly useful in Proxmox environments. While you can technically use SSH on the Windows terminal thanks to the OpenSSH package, PuTTY remains my go-to solution for accessing my Proxmox server and virtual guests.

In addition to its solid customization features, PuTTY houses several quality-of-life features, including auto-login, session logging, and support for serial communication – with the last one being indispensable for configuring microcontrollers and smart gadgets.

8 WireGuard

Headscale is a worthwhile alternative