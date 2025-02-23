If you’ve ever wanted to build a home lab for your computing experiments, there’s a deluge of cool virtualization platforms you can choose from. But over the last couple of years, Proxmox has dominated the home server front with its hardcore features, and is considered the be-all-and-end-all virtualization platform by tinkerers and computing enthusiasts.

But once you start digging deeper into the home lab rabbit hole, you’ll come across certain underrated distributions that deserve more love. Designed for production-tier workloads, Harvester is one such operating system that can hold its own against Proxmox – and even beat the community favorite in certain tasks. If that sounds intriguing, we’ve pitted the two virtualization distributions against each other to see which one comes out on top!

Related A beginner's guide to setting up Proxmox It's quite easy to configure Proxmox for your home lab server

System requirements

Winner: Proxmox, and it’s not even close