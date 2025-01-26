Proxmox is hailed by many as the king of virtualization platforms, though there are just as many operating systems you can use to power your home labs. There’s XCP-ng, which is great for tinkerers who prefer the Xen hypervisor over KVM. For a more production-oriented environment, you’ve got Harvester, though you’ll need a beefy server for the OS.

Then there’s Hyper-V, Microsoft’s Type-1 hypervisor, which is built around the Windows ecosystem instead of Linux. With Proxmox and Hyper-V bringing unique perks to the table, we’ve pitted the two platforms against each other to help you decide which one’s better for your experimentation workstation.

I’ve compared Proxmox with both the standalone Hyper-V Server 2019 version as well as a Hyper-V server running on Windows 11. As you might expect from their year of release, they’re far from the latest editions of the Hyper-V. But considering they’re the only way you can run Hyper-V without paying an exorbitant license fee, it makes sense to use them in a casual home server.

Minimum requirements

Winner: Proxmox

Close

Bulky server racks may be ideal for self-hosting and distro-hopping workloads, but you can just as easily build a home lab by combining old hardware, mini-PCs, or cheap SBCs with Proxmox. The official website lists an x64 CPU that supports virtualization alongside 1GB RAM as the bare minimum specs for a test server, with 2GB being the recommended memory. Heck, the Proxmox community has even ported it over to RISC-V and ARM systems, including the Raspberry Pi SBCs.

Hyper-V, on the other hand, has comparatively high minimum requirements. Technically, you can install Hyper-V on Windows 11 Home, but Microsoft recommends using the Enterprise or Pro version of the OS. Unfortunately, Hyper-V has a higher memory requirement, as you’ll need at least 4GB of RAM to configure the hypervisor on your server.

UI and ease of installation

Winner: Hyper-V (or rather, the non-standalone version of the hypervisor)