Here are the games streaming on PS Now in July 2021!

Sony has revealed which games it’s adding to PlayStation Now for the month of July, and it’s a surprisingly rich month. The biggest games that are being added to the platform are Red Dead Redemption 2, Judgment, and Nioh 2, but we’re also getting a grab-bag of other titles as well.

PlayStation Now is Sony’s cloud gaming service, somewhat similar to Xbox Game Pass. By subscribing, you have access to a whole catalog of PlayStation titles, some as old as PS3-era, and you can stream them to your PlayStation device or PC.

The games being added to PlayStation Now this month include:

Red Dead Redemption 2

Nioh 2

Moving Out

God of War

Judgment

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Nascar Heat 5

This is a fairly weighty update compared with previous months, where it was traditional for PS Now to get around three new titles. God of War was previously on PS Now, but was removed last year for unknown reasons. Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and Nascar Heat 5 are fairly new games, as well.

RDR2, Nioh 2, and Judgment are new entries in several fairly well-known series (Judgment is a Yakuza spin-off). Moving Out is a physics sim in which you play a furniture mover who must pack increasingly more elaborate truckfuls without anything getting broken.

Note that Red Dead Redemption 2 is a download-only title, meaning that you can only play it by downloading it directly to your device. It’s available to play until November 1. Judgment will be available to play on PS Now until October 4.

Unlike other services like Xbox Game pass, PlayStation does not announce which games will be removed from its service this month, other than the given end-dates for some of the titles that are being added this month. However, we do know that some games added in previous months left PS Now on July 5, including The Crew 2 and Marvel’s Avengers.