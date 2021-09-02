Here are the free games coming to PS Plus in September 2021

Sony has revealed which games will be added to the PlayStation Plus subscription service for September 2021, and it’s a surprisingly good lineup. Last month, the company deviated from the norm by having two PS4 games and one game that is available for both PS4 and PS5, as opposed to a PS5-exclusive title. However, this month, it’s back to its usual two-PS4-one-PS5 lineup. All games will be available on PS Plus from September 7 through October 4.

The PS5 title in September is Overcooked: All You Can Eat. This is a collection of all the content from both Overcooked titles, the chaotic and wonderful cooking sim that’s been remastered for the new console. Players can enjoy the game solo or with co-op partners, and the game “contains features to allow as many players as possible to join in the food frenzy” along with accessibility options like dyslexia-friendly text and color blindness options. Only the PS5 version of the game is available to PS Plus subscribers.

The first of the PS4 games is Hitman 2. The second in the trilogy of Hitman titles that was recently released, Hitman 2 introduces exotic locations and follows the story of Agent 47 as he attempts to uncover the mysterious “Shadow Client.” This game also introduces the co-op Sniper Assassin mode. Among other maps, Hitman 2 introduces the Mumbai, Whittleton Creek, and Miami locations.

The other PS4 game is Predator: Hunting Grounds, this month’s multiplayer title. This asymmetrical PvP title pits a team of four players as the human fireteam against one player as the Predator. The human fireteam has to complete various mission objectives and evade the Predator, while the Predator has multiple weapons at their disposal to use against the humans.

All of the August games are available to PS Plus subscribers until September 6. These include Hunter’s Arena Legends, Plants Vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville, and Tennis World Tour 2.