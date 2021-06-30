Here are the free games for PS Plus subscribers in July 2021

Sony today revealed which games will be offered for free to PlayStation Plus subscribers, and the offering includes two PS4 titles and one PS5 title, as has become the norm since the next-gen console came out. The games that are included in this update include Call of Duty and WWE 2K titles as well as A Plague Tale: Innocence. All three games will be available to PS Plus subscribers starting on July 6.

The games in this month’s lineup include Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds, both of which are available for PS4 users. Black Ops 4 is a multiplayer-focused CoD title and features three separate modes, including the famous Zombies mode. WWE 2K Battlegrounds is the WWE title that was released in 2020 in lieu of the more traditional WWE game after WWE 2K20 was so poorly received.

The PS5 exclusive title for the month is A Plague Tale: Innocence, an adventure game that was revealed to be coming to next-gen consoles during an E3 showcase. Its PlayStation Plus debut coincides with its release on the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch.

In addition to the new games, one of June’s free titles, Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown, will remain available for users to download through July and will be removed from the service on August 2. June’s other titles, Star Wars: Squadrons, and Operation: Tango, will be removed from the service on July 5.

In case you aren’t already aware, the free games on PlayStation Plus are separate from the free titles offered through PlayStation Now, Sony’s other subscription service centered around game streaming. These games are only available to those who subscribe to PS Plus, and they’ll remain in the user’s library forever but are only playable so long as they stay subscribed. PS Now games are added to the service itself and could potentially be removed in the future. PS Plus is closer to Xbox’s Games with Gold, while PS Now is more like Xbox Game Pass.

Previous leaks had indicated that the titles on offer in this month’s batch would include Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and WRC 9 in addition to A Plague Tale: Innocence. The former two titles turned out to not be part of this month’s lineup.