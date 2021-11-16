PS Remote Play update for Android adds DualSense support, new features for DualShock 4

In May, the PS Remote Play iOS app gained support for DualSense, enabling users to use Sony’s latest controller for playing PlayStation games on their iPhones. Now six months later, Sony is finally expanding the DualSense support to Android devices.

As revealed by the official PlayStation Twitter handle, the PS Remote Play app for Android is getting a new update that finally adds support for the DualSense wireless controller. While the PS Remote Play app for Android has had PlayStation 5 support since October last year, users could only use the DualShock 4 controller (even if they were streaming from a PlayStation 5). But that finally changes today.

New PS Remote Play update for Android 12 users enables pairing with a DualSense wireless controller, and new DualShock 4 features including touchpad, motion sensor, rumble and battery indicator

DualSesne support is rolling out with the PS Remote Play app version 4.6.0. In addition, the latest update also enables touchpad and motion sensor support on DualShock 4 controller. However, the catch here is that all these features are currently limited to Android 12 devices.

The full changelog for the PS Remote Play app version 4.6.0 is as follows:

You can now use your DualSense wireless controller on mobile devices with Android 12 installed.

You can now use the touchpad and motion sensor on your DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controller on mobile devices with Android 12 installed.

We’ve made some performance improvements.

For the unaware, the PS Remote Play app lets PlayStation console owners stream games to a phone or tablet over their local network. Users can play using the on-screen buttons or a compatible wireless controller. Initially exclusive to Sony Xperia smartphones, Sony eventually opened up the app to all Android and iOS devices in 2019. Last year, the app gained support for the PlayStation 5.