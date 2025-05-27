The PS3 generation was certainly a strange one for PlayStation, but there were some incredible exclusives on that console. Unfortunately, the PS4 and, eventually, the PS5 aren't backwards compatible, meaning the only way to play PS3 games on a PS5 is via cloud streaming. Not only is that a terrible solution for these classic games, but it also means the available titles are limited to what the PlayStation allows on the surface. The best way to get PS3 games on the PS5 seems to be waiting for PlayStation to make an upgraded PlayStation 5 version, similar to the treatment Demon's Souls got for the PS5 launch. For this list, we went with the obvious classics that can't be played anywhere else unless you cloud stream. For the sake of simplicity, we bundled multiple games in a series together if there are multiple PS3 exclusives that need porting.