Black Friday has officially ended, but that doesn't mean you can't save big on your favorite gadgets and accessories. As we're rolling into Cyber Monday, you have a lot more deals to pick and choose from. If you're a PlayStation 5 owner, why not take advantage of this season and grab a couple of accessories? After all, it's the perfect time to grab a new controller, a new SSD, or maybe even one of the best wireless gaming headsets.

These Cyber Monday deals will help you get the most out of your PS5 experience, and they're also the perfect gift for the PlayStation gamer in your life.

Controllers and charging docks

If you don't have an extra controller for your PS5, now is the perfect time to grab one. An extra controller is always helpful to have around in case you want to enjoy some good old couch gaming with your friends. Pair that with a stand or dock for charging and storage, and maybe even a racing wheel for Gran Turismo 7 to instantly improve your PS5 experience.

PlayStation Dualsense Wireless Controller

Sony PlayStation DualSense Controller $50 $70 Save $20 The PlayStation Dualsense is the gold standard for controllers. With adaptive triggers, improved haptics, and a comfortable design, this official controller is the best choice for any PS5 owner. Grab it now for $50 during Cyber Monday. $50 at Amazon $50 at Best Buy

There are a lot of great controllers out there for the PS5, but the official DualSense controller is the best choice for most people. It features advanced haptic feedback, an ergonomic design, and adaptive triggers. The layout will be familiar and comfortable to most people, and haptic feedback is truly special when a game takes advantage of it properly. Other than that, this controller features super accurate analog sticks, a good D-pad, and a ton of color options.

Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals

Logitech G923 Racing Wheel $280 $400 Save $120 The Logitech G923 is the best racing wheel for the PS5. It offers excellent Force Feedback, premium pedals, and a fantastic feel thanks to the genuine leather seen on the wheel cover. Get it for $280 during Cyber Monday $280 at Amazon $280 at Best Buy

Similar to how the DualSense controller is the gold standard for the PS5, the Logitech G923 is the gold standard for racing wheels. Simply put, this is one of the best racing wheels out there, if not the best. The G923 is responsive, features superb build quality, and offers a fantastic experience for sim racing thanks to the Force Feedback feature. It's $70 off right now on Best Buy and Amazon during Cyber Monday.

NexiGo PS5 Controller

NexiGo PS5 Controller Charger $17 $30 Save $13 The NexiGo PS5 Controller Charger is a great dock for your DualSense controllers, and it's just as good as the official Sony version. In fact, you could say it looks even better thanks to the LED indicator that provides a soft glow. $17 at Amazon

Official accessories from big brands are usually a safe bet, but you can sometimes find much better value elsewhere. That's exactly the case with this NexiGo charging dock for the PS5. It works just as well as the official PlayStation Charging Station but looks a bit better because of the less angular design. It also features an LED indicator that displays the charging status. For $17 during Cyber Monday, it's an awesome accessory, and it even includes four thumb grips for the controllers.

CYKOARMOR PS5 Stand and Cooling Station

CYKOARMOR PS5 Stand and Cooling Station $40 $60 Save $20 If you want to store your PS5 and its accessories in one dedicated space, you can't go wrong with a charging and cooling station. This one from CykoArmor features a USB Hub with three USB ports, dedicated charging stations for two of your controllers, and a cooling fan for the PS5 itself. $40 at Amazon

This PS5 stand and cooling station combination is the perfect solution for storing your console and its accessories in one place. It has a relatively small footprint, but it can fit two controllers, a media remote, and the console itself. You can charge your controllers by plugging them into the dedicated sections, and an LED indicator lets you know when they're done charging. The cooling fan also works surprisingly well and isn't too loud. For $40 during Cyber Monday, there's a lot of value here.

SSDs

If you feel like you're always running out of storage on your PS5, these Cyber Monday SSD deals will seem quite appealing. The PS5 allows you to install an additional M.2 SSD to expand its internal storage, and the process is relatively easy. Here are two options that are currently on sale and will work perfectly with your console.

Corsair MP600 PRO LPX 2TB

Corsair MP600 PRO LPX $110 $125 Save $15 The Corsair MP60 PRO LPX is a PCIe Gen 4 SSD that is optimized to work perfectly with the PS5. It offers blazing-fast read and write speeds, and you can get the 2TB version for $110 right now. $110 at Amazon $110 at Best Buy

Corsair's MP600 2TB LPX PRO is the perfect addition to any PS5. It's fast, reliable, and optimized to work perfectly with the PS5. It offers sequential read and write speeds of up to 7100MB/s and 6800MB/s, respectively. As such, features like Quick Resume and the fast load times on the PS5 won't be affected by installing your games on this drive. For $110 during Cyber Monday, this is a solid choice for most people.

Lexar 4TB NM790 SSD

Lexar NM790 4TB SSD $187 $230 Save $43 If you never want to worry about storage again on your PS5, then this is the drive to get. The Lexar NM790 has a 4TB capacity with blazing-fast read and write speeds. It's perfectly compatible with the PS5, and is a decent value at $187 during Cyber Monday. $187 at Amazon

This 4TB drive might be a bit extreme for some people, but it's the sort of thing that you buy once and forget about forever. The Lexar NM790 is fast, reliable, and works perfectly with the PS5. Of course, a 4TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD will always be a bit expensive, even if it's on sale. But, look at it this way: you can spend $187 now and never have to worry about storage again with your PS5. Assuming you'll be keeping around your console for a while, this is quite a good deal.

Headsets

If you play a lot of online multiplayer games, it's important to have the ability to communicate with your teammates clearly. It's also crucial that the audio has good imaging so you know where gunshots and footsteps are coming from. Fortunately, there are a lot of great gaming headsets out there. Here are two of our favorites for the PS5.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P $135 $180 Save $45 At $135 during Cyber Monday, the Arctis Nova 7P is the best wireless headset you can buy for the PS5. It offers detailed and rich audio with incredible bass, 38 hours of playtime, and excellent imaging thanks to support for Tempest 3D AudioTech. $135 at Amazon

Wireless headsets like the Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed can be incredibly expensive, but you don't always have to spend that much to get audio. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P offers incredibly detailed and rich audio with an emphasis on the bass, a comfortable design for long gaming sessions, and 38 hours of battery life.

On top of that, it has support for PlayStation's Tempest 3D AudioTech, and this helps you situate sound effects like gunshots and footsteps properly. This headset also comes with companion software where you can fine-tune the sound to your liking using a parametric EQ. The kicker here is that your EQ settings can be transferred directly to the SteelSeries headset, meaning your custom settings will work on your console too. Finally, the mic sounds great too.

Logitech G535 Lightspeed

Logitech G535 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset $80 $130 Save $50 If you want an affordable wireless headset for the PS5, the Logitech G535 is an excellent option. It provides surprisingly balanced audio, support for the PS5's Tempest 3D AudioTech, and offer 35 hours of battery life. Grab it for $80 during Cyber Monday $80 at Amazon

The Logitech G535 Lightspeed is a fantastic wireless gaming headset for the PS5. In terms of audio, they're surprisingly well-balanced and breathe a lot of life into your gaming sessions. Dialogue and instruments are never drowned out, and explosions, gunshots, and other dramatic sound effects sound incredible.

Other than that, they also support PlayStation's Tempest 3D AudioTech, much like the Arctis Nova 7P above. The mic sounds great, you get 35 hours of battery life, and a low-latency connection that is very reliable — all for $80 during Cyber Monday.

Faceplates and skins

As you're probably aware by now, the PS5 has removable side panels that you can replace with faceplates that offer different designs and color options. There are a lot of options to choose from on Amazon, and a lot of them are on sale. Here are some faceplates and skins worth looking out for.

innoAura PS5 Face Plates for Disc Edition $31 $40 Save $9 These faceplates from innoAura add cooling vents on either side of your PS5 and give it a very different look compared to the original design. They come in different colors for both the disc and digital versions. $31 at Amazon

NexiGo PS5 Faceplate $32 $40 Save $8 A lot of people don't like the way the PS5 looks, and many aren't a fan of the white exterior either. If you're one of those people, these NexiGo faceplates are for you. They feature an excellent matte black finish that looks and feels surprisingly as good as the real deal. $32 at Amazon

Make the most of your PS5

Whether you just got yourself a shiny new PS5 or have had one for a while, these Cyber Monday deals are worth looking out for to improve your experience. We highly recommend picking up an extra controller and an SSD at the very least. These essentials also happen to make excellent gifts for friends and family members who own a PS5.