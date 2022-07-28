Latest PS5 Beta introduces 1440p support, new audio, and organization features

PS5 owners that use a 1440p gaming display will be pleased to hear about this latest Beta. Sony is pushing out the latest bits to “invited participants in selected countries” and support for 1440p resolutions is the headline feature. The PS5 already supports 4K displays and 1080p displays, the new option allows output at the step between.

The key here is that your display has to support a 1440p output for it to work. In the case of a number of TVs, this won’t be the case, but gaming monitors will probably be more friendly towards it. Sony has included a new Test 1440p Output option in the Video Output settings menu that will help you figure out if it works for you.

Here’s Sony’s full breakdown of how it works:

The PS5 beta introduces support for 1440p HDMI video output, enabling players to choose an additional visual setting on compatible PC monitors and TVs.

If the game you’re playing supports 1440p rendering you can experience native 1440p output on your display.

Or, if you’re playing a game with a higher native resolution like 4K, then you may benefit from improved anti-aliasing through supersampling down to 1440p output.

You can check if your HDMI device is compatible by selecting “Test 1440p Output” under “Screen and Video” options within system settings.

What else is new in the PS5 Beta

Next up is the new Gamelist feature which seems to be a little like the groups feature found on Xbox. It’s basically a way to group together games into easy-to-browse sections, versus going through your whole library.

Each Gamelist can house 100 games and each PS5 can handle up to 15 Gamelists. This is particularly useful because it also includes streaming titles from PlayStation Plus. These can be mixed together with games you own physically and digitally on the same Gamelist.

There’s also a new feature that allows you to compare stereo audio and 3D audio. It’s not a huge change, but 3D audio isn’t for everyone and Sony is going to make it easier to choose between the two.

The features list doesn’t stop there, though. Here’s a quick breakdown of what else can be found in the latest beta.

Easier access to in-progress activities.

Request party members to turn on Share Screen to watch their gameplay.

Joinable game notifications for party members.

View new friends’ profiles.

Sending voice notes and stickers in Game Base.

The supported countries for the latest beta are the U.S., Canada, Japan, the U.K., Germany, and France. If you’re in one of those locations and not already part of the program, hit the PS5 beta sign-up page for a chance to test out these features before anyone else.

Source: Sony