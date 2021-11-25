Upgrade your PS5 with these compatible SSDs, now with Black Friday discounts

It’s time for PlayStation 5 owners to rejoice as there are some great Black Friday deals on PS5 compatible M.2 solid-state drives (SDDs). The PS5 compatible PCIe 4.0 SSDs usually carry an expensive price tag, which is why we think this is one of the best times to grab them at a discounted price. In this article, we’ve managed to find some of the best Black Friday deals on PS5 SSDs with a PCIe 4.0 interface for your console.

It’s worth pointing out that not all M.2 SSDs are compatible with the PS5. Sony has released a set of requirements for these SSDs. According to the company, you can only install a PCIe 4.0 supported M.2 NVMe SSD (Key M) with 5,500MB/s or faster sequential read speeds. It’s recommended that your SSD comes with its own heatsink since the SSD slot itself on the console doesn’t have a heat-dissipation mechanism. That being said, we’ve only added the ones that are compatible with the PS5 console below, so you can grab them without a hitch. Let’s take a look at all the available options:

XPG 1TB GAMMIX S70 Blade

The XPG 1TB GAMMIX S70 Blade is one of the newest PS5 compatible SSDs to hit the shelves. Even at MSRP, it’s the least expensive module that includes a heatsink. This particular SSD boasts transfer rates of up to 7,400 MB/s and comes with a PCIe 4.0 interface. The built-in aluminum heatsink ensures it stays cool at all times irrespective of the load.

XPG 1TB GAMMIX S70 Blade The XPG GAMMIX S70 Blade PS5 compatible SSD is discounted for Black Friday on Amazon. It uses PCIe 4.0 interface and offers impressive transfer speeds. Buy from Amazon

Samsung 980 Pro

The Samsung 980 Pro is by far the most popular PS5 compatible M.2 SSD on the market. This SSD module is available with or without the heatsink. However, we recommend picking up the one with the heatsink so it’s ready to install out of the box. It’s available in a couple of different capacities and all of them offer premium features like hardware-level AES 256-bit encryption and a generous 5-year warranty.

Samsung 980 Pro SSD The Samsung 980 Pro is one of the most popular PS5 compatible SSDs out there. It's currently discounted for Black Friday, making it hard to ignore. Buy from Samsung

Seagate FireCuda 530

The Seagate FireCuda 530 is also an excellent PS5 compatible M.2 SSD that comes with its own heatsink out of the box. It uses a PCIe 4.0 interface and offers transfer speeds of up to 7,300MB/s It’s available in 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacity, and there’s big money to be saved across all the variants right now on Amazon.

Seagate FireCuda 530 The Seagate FireCuda 530 is one of the best PS5 compatible SSDs you can grab right now. It uses a PCIe 4.0 interface for impressive transfer speeds. Buy from Amazon

WD_Black SN850

The Western Digital Black SN850 is the top pick in our collection of the best M.2 SSDs you can buy on the market right now. You can also buy this particular module with a heatsink, making it compatible with the PS5 console. It competes with the best SSDs out there with transfer speeds of up to 7,000MB/s. It also offers other premium features such as RGB lighting, encryption, and more.

WD_Black SN850 SSD The Western Digital Black SN850 is our pick for the best M.2 SSDs you can buy right now. This version for the PS5 also comes with a built-in heatsink. Buy from Amazon

That concludes our list of the best Black Friday deals on PS5 SSDs. You might want to check out our collection of the best Black Friday PC and gaming deals to see all the available items at a discount price over the weekend. Happy shopping!