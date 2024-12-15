Summary PS5 hardware was put into a laptop form called BBook AI, allowing native game play with console specs.

Despite the cool concept, the BBook AI project costs $2750 with no battery, a heavy chassis, and noisy operation at 71.3dB.

No plans to sell BBook AI models, but it showcases creative hardware repurposing regardless.

We've seen plenty of examples of people turning consoles into handhelds and portable devices, but people usually opt for older consoles like the original Xbox and the PS1. However, what if someone tried to do something similar with a modern-day console? Well, it turns out someone managed it, but it didn't quite turn out as well as you may think.

Someone put the PS5's hardware into a laptop with some caveats

As spotted by Videocardz, this cool project, called the BBook AI, appeared on the Chinese website Weibo. The BBook AI takes the PS5's hardware and fits it into a laptop form factor. Because it's a re-arranged PS5, the laptop keeps the console's specs and can run PS5 games natively. And, because it's attached to a screen, it lets you play PS5 games wherever you are. It's not just any screen, either; it's a nice 4K monitor to ensure the games always look great.

If you're interested in grabbing one, you may find that the negatives outweigh the positives. For one, the project cost 19999 yuan, around $2750. Second, despite having a portable frame, it doesn't actually feature a battery, so you'll need to have it plugged into the mains at all times. Third, it's very chunky and heavy, so you probably don't want to lug it around with you. And finally, the device hits 71.3dB when operating, which is around hair dryer noise. But hey, at least you can play Astrobot on it.

It seems the modders have no plans to sell any BBook AI models right now, if they ever do. Still, it's an interesting look into how people can repurpose hardware to fit different form factors, even if you have to plug your ears when you turn it on.