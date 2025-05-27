Summary PS2 fanatics showcase their PS5s with a retro twist, drawing praise and admiration.

Reddit user Gokeez's project inspires others to customize their PS5s to mimic the iconic PS2 aesthetic.

Sony's missing backward compatibility for PS2 games on the PS5 is a disappointing factor highlighted by users.

There's just something about the PlayStation 2's aesthetic that I really love, but I can't put my finger on it. It just...looks good, you know? Something about the black shell, the sleek logo, and its overall design sticks out in my head.

Well, it turns out I'm not alone. Someone posted their project where they made a PS5 look like a PS2, which is already delightful enough. However, the post brought out everyone else who did the same thing, and it's nice to see so many people with immaculate taste.

PS2 fans show off their PS5s in a sleek, retro attire

As spotted by our fantastic sister site TheGamer, this story begins in the PlayStation subreddit. User Gokeez shows off this lovely-looking PS5, which underwent a special makeover to look like a modern-day PS2. It's an amazing look, and people flocked to the thread to praise it. And why wouldn't they? It certainly looks the part.

Fortunately, the original poster was kind enough to break down what they used so that the people at home could follow along: