Summary Microsoft will end support for Office 2016 and 2019 products on October 14, 2025, the same day Windows 10 reaches end-of-support.

After this date, affected Office apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook will no longer receive security updates, bug fixes, or technical support.

Microsoft recommends switching to Microsoft 365 for continued access to updated, cloud-backed apps and features like Microsoft 365 Copilot.

It’s no secret that Windows 10 is nearing its End of Life status this October. While this doesn’t mean your PC will refuse to open the minute the clock strikes twelve on the day Windows 10 loses support, you will no longer receive updates for your Windows 10 PC. Ultimately, your system will become more susceptible to viruses, ransomware attacks, and bugs. Frankly, these are issues that no one wants.

Earlier this year, Microsoft mentioned that Microsoft 365 apps will no longer be supported after October 14, 2025 (the same day Windows 10 loses support). It stated that if you'd like to continue using your favorite Microsoft 365 applications without compromising performance, your only real option is to upgrade to Windows 11.

Think you're safe just because you're not using Microsoft 365? You're not off the hook—Office 2016 and 2019 are also losing support on the exact same day. If you haven’t realized it yet, that’s just six months away.

Goodbye Office 2016 and 2019

According to a post on Microsoft's Office End of Support blog, Office 2016 and 2019 suites, standalone applications, and servers will lose support on October 14, 2025. This includes the following applications:

Access 2016/2019

Excel 2016/2019

OneNote 2016

Outlook 2016/2019

PowerPoint 2016/2019

Project 2016/2019

Publisher 2016/2019

Skype for Business 2016/2019

Visio 2016/2019

Word 2016/2019

It also includes the following productivity servers:

Exchange Server 2016/2019

Skype for Business Server 2015/2019

Similar to what will happen when Windows 10 loses support, once these products reach their end of life, Microsoft will no longer provide security fixes, bug fixes, or technical support. After the cutoff date, Microsoft recommends migrating to the cloud with Microsoft 365, which will give you access to cloud-backed versions of the apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Teams.

You’ll also get access to Microsoft 365 Copilot. Unlike the on-premises versions of Office, the cloud versions offer a lot of benefits, including the ability to install apps on up to five PCs, five tablets, and five phones per user. If you'd prefer not to switch to Microsoft 365 once the plug is pulled, now might be your chance to explore one of the many Office alternatives available.