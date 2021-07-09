Massive PUBG Mobile 1.5 update adds a Tesla Gigafactory and expands 90fps support

PUBG Mobile is getting a massive update that brings a Tesla Gigafactory to the game’s most popular map — Erangel. The update will start rolling out to players starting today, and it will include a host of other cool additions. Read on to learn more about what’s coming in PUBG Mobile v1.5.

Tesla Gigafactory

PUBG Mobile has partnered up with Tesla to bring a functional Gigafactory to Erangel. It will appear in the new Mission Ignition game mode, and it will let players assemble a Tesla Model Y in the game. The Model Y will support Tesla’s autopilot feature, letting users drive on highways across the map using pre-set markers.

In addition, Tesla Semi trucks will also spawn randomly on the map, and players will get supplies by damaging them, much like the armored loot trucks on Sanhok.

Mission Ignition

In the new Mission Ignition game mode, six major areas on Erangel will get a technological transformation. These updated locations will feature new buildings, lifts, automatic doors, and other moving platforms. Erangel will also get new HyperLines that will connect various cities across the island. Players will be able to use these HyperLines to move between locations at certain times.

On top of that, Erangel will also get an Air Conveyor system outside some urban areas. Players will be able to use this system to travel through the air to a different location.

Along with the terrain and transportation changes, the Mission Ignition game mode will feature a new 5.56mm firearm — ASM Akaban — an ergonomic grip attachment, muzzle brake, and drum magazine. Furthermore, the game mode will feature an anti-gravity motorcycle, a Tactical Marking Device, and a Riot Shield.

But that’s not all. The game mode will also come with a new Spawn Island Holographic Display to show the flight path for the current match, player markers, jump markers, and an auto-parachute feature.

Miscellaneous Changes

PUBG Mobile v1.5 will also include a host of other changes for the regular game modes. These include:

New MG3 firearm: An LMG that uses 7.62mm rounds. (AirDrop spawn)

M249 adjustments: M249 will be removed from the Air Drops, and it will spawn across the map in the classic mode.

Rate of Fire Compensation System: New unified system for firearms with different frame rates to solve the issue of inconsistent rates of fire when the frame rates are different.

New Glass Windows: Glass windows will be added to some buildings in Erangel and Miramar.

New TPP field of view adjustments

Remaining ammo indicator

Victory statue

Updated death replay data

Customized firearm settings

New Teammate engaging notification

A new Clan Battle mode, and much more.

The update also brings several performance improvements and bug fixes, including 90 FPS support for more devices. For more details, check out the patch notes by following this link. At the moment, it isn’t clear if and when these changes will make their way to Battlegrounds Mobile India.