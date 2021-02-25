PUBG: New State is a modern take on the original game, coming soon to Android and iOS

A brand new PUBG mobile game has been announced, expanding the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds universe. PUBG: New State is a modernized version of the famous battle royale shooter set in the year 2051. PUBG Studio, the original creator of PUBG available on PC and consoles, is developing the new mobile game, unlike PUBG Mobile, which Chinese tech giant Tencent developed. The game is currently listed on the Google Play Store for pre-registration.

The most obvious question that you might have is – Will it launch in India? Even though the game is currently listed on the Google Play Store for pre-registration, it remains unavailable for residents in India, most likely due to the ongoing ban on PUBG Mobile. Previous attempts of launching PUBG Mobile India, a dedicated game for the Indian audience, have failed, with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) being firm on its decision to ban any mobile game even closely related to PUBG. Having said that, there appears to be no involvement of any major Chinese entities in this new game, so there is a small probability that we might see the game launch in India sometime in the future. Of course, this is just speculation at this time.

PUBG: New State indeed looks like a new take on the original mobile battle royale game and will continue to have the 100 player lobby. A new trailer for the game gives a glimpse of the brand new battle royale which seems like a cross between Call of Duty and Apex Legends with a dash of Cyberpunk 2077. The game includes improved graphics, enhanced weapons as well as new futuristic tech. There is a new map called Troi, and you can also see some familiar vehicles with revamped looks, new tactical equipment, and of course, the famous cast-iron skillet pan.

Check out the trailer of PUBG: New State below: