PUBG: New State is now finally available for all Android and iOS users

In February this year, PUBG developer Krafton Inc. showcased PUBG: New State — a modern take on the original battle royale title, featuring advanced weapons, new environments, and much more. Since then, the game has been accepting pre-registrations on the Google Play Store, and it’s now finally available for all users.

If you’re an avid PUBG player, you can now download PUBG: New State from the Google Play Store and get some cool launch day gifts, like the Takion TR1 vehicle skin. The game is available in all regions, including India, and it includes the following features:

PUBG: New State features Ultra-realistic graphics that exceed the limits of mobile gaming Using global illumination technology, PUBG: NEW STATE surpasses what was previously possible in mobile gaming graphics A massive, open-world battleground with a level of realism achievable only by PUBG STUDIOS Vulkan(API) enables stable service with improved performance and optimization

More realistic and dynamic gunplay Fully optimized for the mobile environment, experience the signature PUBG gunplay on your mobile device Customize your guns to fit your needs and survive on the free fire zone of the Battlegrounds with PUBG’s unique weapon attachment system

Next generation action-based interactive gameplay A new battleground and unique mechanics introduced in PUBG: NEW STATE includes dodging, drone calls, and support request Utilize new vehicles only available in PUBG: NEW STATE to quickly move across the 8×8 open-world battleground An immersive PUBG experience achieved through various objectives in-game and on the Battlegrounds that can turn the tide in your favor

An expansion of the original PUBG universe Decades after the original PUBG, new factions emerge on a new battleground in the anarchic 2051 The survival game, PUBG, evolves into a completely new battleground in PUBG: NEW STATE



Krafton Inc. has also shared the minimum requirements for PUBG: New State, so make sure your phone has the following if you want the game to work without any issues:

CPU: 64-bit (ABI arm64 or higher)

RAM: 2GB or higher

OS: Android 6.0 or higher

Open GL 3.1 or higher / Vulkan 1.1 or higher

Download the game from the Play Store link below and start your fight for survival! iPhone users can download the game from the App Store.

Note that the game has some known issues in the current release. According to Krafton’s release notes, users might experience occasional flickering or abnormal colors in the game. Some users might also face issues where gun attachments appear to be applied slower than expected. In addition, the game might not work on devices that have USB Debugging enabled. Krafton recommends disabling both USB Debugging and Developer Options if you face such issues.