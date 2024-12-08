Keeping track of your basic vital statistics used to involve a trip to the doctor's office where you would be subjected to expensive equipment that you couldn’t hope to understand. But now, with the rise of modular and kit electronics, you can build some of those devices right on your desk using a microcontroller like Arduino or Raspberry Pi Pico. With the return of winter and the rise of respiratory illness, it might be beneficial to have an easy-to-reach pulse oximeter. Granted, you won’t get medical-level accuracy with your home-built pulse oximeter, but when has perfection ever stood in the way of a good project? (We've got quite a few if you're interested.)

What you’ll need

Raspberry Pi Pico with headers - it does the thinking

MAX30102 pulse oximeter module - it takes the readings

SSD1306 128×64 OLED display - it displays the data

Breadboard (optional) - it holds the components together

Jump wire (optional) - it connects the components together

Putting your pulse oximeter together

Using the breadboard to build a pulse oximeter

Start by placing your Raspberry Pi Pico on your breadboard, straddling the central channel with the micro USB port towards the edge. You want the port on the edge because you’re going to need easy access to it for power. Placing it in the middle of the edge maximizes the number of holes you have available to work with.

Source: Fritzing

Next, place your OLED display and pulse oximeter module. It doesn’t really matter where you place them, but some spots are better than others. The OLED is best on the lowest row of the upper half of the board, so it receives support and still leaves four rows of holes, so your jump wires don’t get cramped. The pulse oximeter module is better towards the bottom of the board because it’s easier to get good contact with your finger.

Source: Fritzing

Now that all of your components are in place, it’s time to wire them up. This can be done in any order, but I like to start with power.

Run a jump wire from the Pico’s 3.3V pin to one of the positive power rails on the edge of the breadboard. Source: Fritzing Connect the power pins on your components to the power rail. Source: Fritzing Run a jump wire from one of your Pico’s ground pins to a negative power rail. Source: Fritzing Connect the ground pins on your components to the negative power rail. Source: Fritzing

When it comes to managing the data from these sensors, we’re going to use the I²C protocol which will let multiple devices communicate over the same GPIO pins, simplifying our wiring needs. To use the I²C functionality, you need two pins: a data pin (SDA) for incoming and outgoing information, and a clock pin (SCL) to coordinate when to speak with each device. Let’s set it up.

Start by connecting the SDA and SCL pins on your OLED to pins 8 and 9 on the Pico. Source: Fritzing Connect the SDA and SCL pins on the MAX30102 to their corresponding row above the OLED. Source: Fritzing

You could have each device connected to its own I²C pin pair, but doing it this way will simplify your life if you ever decide to turn this from a project into a device.

Depending on the quality and age of your breadboard, you may have to fiddle around with the connections (I know I did).

Putting together the software for your pulse oximeter

The easiest way to get the software running on your Raspberry Pi Pico is to download Thonny, an open-source Python IDE. Thonny will let you add and remove files from your Pico without a lot of fuss. Once it’s installed, you can add the Python files you will need.

Installing MicroPython to the Raspberry Pi Pico

While holding down the BOOTSEL button, use a micro USB to USB-A cable to connect your Pico to the computer. This will make your Pico show up as a USB device and let you interact with it via Thonny. Source: Raspberry Pi Open Thonny and look in the lower-right corner of the window. It shows you which version of Python you are currently using. Click on the text in that corner and select Install MicroPython. In the pop-up window, select the Raspberry Pi • Pico / Pico H option from the variant drop down, then click Install. This will install the MicroPython firmware on your Pico via the connected USB cable. After the installation is complete, click Close. Double-check the Python version in the lower-right corner. It should be set to MicroPython (Raspberry Pi Pico). If it’s not, change it.

MicroPython is a firmware that will run the Python programs that you put on the Pico. Now that we have it, let’s put some code on it.

Installing the pulse oximeter software to the Raspberry Pi Pico