PureVPN is one of the top VPNs on the market right now. This Virtual Private Network tool can help disguise you online by spoofing your IP address to match those in the area of your selected server. For instance, if you live in Europe and really want to access a site that's only available in the United States, just launch PureVPN, pick a server in New York City, and in a few seconds you'll be on that site without any problem. Since all connections are encrypted, you won't get discovered.

It's also a great tool if you want to access streaming libraries from other countries for the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime, BBC iPlayer, and so on.

We've previously mentioned PureVPN when they managed to ace a privacy audit, as well as when they introduced the WireGuard Protocol which helps users reach super speeds when using the tool. If you've ever tried a VPN, you have noticed that download speeds drop considerably when you're connected to any of their servers. That's not so when using PureVPN, thanks to the protocol they deployed, making it one of the fastest VPNs on the market.

When you subscribe to PureVPN you get more than just a VPN. You get online freedom, privacy, and security. There are over 6,500 servers in over 78 countries to choose from, with the biggest chunk located in North America and Europe. PureVPN permits users to have up to ten devices connected at the same time.

Talking of which, there are dedicated apps for Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, and Huawei, but also browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Brave. Plus, you can even use the tool with streaming services like Android and Apple TVs, Chromecast, and gaming platforms like Xbox and PlayStation.

Whatever you need, PureVPN has you covered, working towards keeping your identity protected while online. Of course, VPNs also bring a touch of security with them. Especially when connecting to public Wi-Fi networks, it's important to add an extra layer of protection against any hackers that may be trying to exploit vulnerable devices.

