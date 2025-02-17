Summary
- Nvidia H100 AI GPU purse sells for $65,536, matching a 16-bit integer.
- The purse uses real Nvidia H100 GPU components.
- The same amount could buy two fully functioning Nvidia H100 GPUs instead.
Who says tech fans can't be fashionable? If you're on the hunt for a purse that both shows off your enthusiasm for all things digital and you want to spend five digits on it, then boy, do I have a deal for you. A company has revealed a new line of purses that use an Nvidia H100 AI GPU as part of the design, and it's selling for a pretty penny.
The Nvidia H100 AI GPU purse sells for $65,536
As spotted by Tom's Hardware, this fashion piece comes to us by GPU Purses. It's a purse made up of some components from a real Nvidia H100 GPU and sells for $65,536, which is the number of values in a 16-bit integer. They definitely don't mince their words when describing the product:
Purse that has a rare one of a kind gpt-4 training gpu.
This purse is subject to export controls.
Unfortunately, while Shop Pay was quick to jump in on the product listing and inform me that I could split up my awful financial decision into separate installments, it seems it only applies to products up to $30,000. So, it looks like managing my finances for this item is out of the picture.
You may be wondering what you can purchase for $65,536 instead of this purse. Well, after some cursory Googling, I believe you can purchase two fully functioning Nvidia H100 GPUs for that price. And it's 80GB, too; I bet that thing could tank Monster Hunter Wilds just fine. And if you've got a keen eye for fashion, why not take a trip down memory lane with our rankings of all the Microsoft ugly sweaters ever released?