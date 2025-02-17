Summary Nvidia H100 AI GPU purse sells for $65,536, matching a 16-bit integer.

The purse uses real Nvidia H100 GPU components.

The same amount could buy two fully functioning Nvidia H100 GPUs instead.

Who says tech fans can't be fashionable? If you're on the hunt for a purse that both shows off your enthusiasm for all things digital and you want to spend five digits on it, then boy, do I have a deal for you. A company has revealed a new line of purses that use an Nvidia H100 AI GPU as part of the design, and it's selling for a pretty penny.

The Nvidia H100 AI GPU purse sells for $65,536

Nvidia H100 // Source: Nvidia

As spotted by Tom's Hardware, this fashion piece comes to us by GPU Purses. It's a purse made up of some components from a real Nvidia H100 GPU and sells for $65,536, which is the number of values in a 16-bit integer. They definitely don't mince their words when describing the product:

Purse that has a rare one of a kind gpt-4 training gpu. This purse is subject to export controls.

Unfortunately, while Shop Pay was quick to jump in on the product listing and inform me that I could split up my awful financial decision into separate installments, it seems it only applies to products up to $30,000. So, it looks like managing my finances for this item is out of the picture.

You may be wondering what you can purchase for $65,536 instead of this purse. Well, after some cursory Googling, I believe you can purchase two fully functioning Nvidia H100 GPUs for that price. And it's 80GB, too; I bet that thing could tank Monster Hunter Wilds just fine. And if you've got a keen eye for fashion, why not take a trip down memory lane with our rankings of all the Microsoft ugly sweaters ever released?