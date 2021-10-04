Put your Instagram skills to good use in Pokémon Snap, now on sale for $40 ($20 off)
One of the most memorable games from the Nintendo 64 was Pokémon Snap, a spin-off of the Pokémon franchise where you take photos of wild Pokémon in rail shooter-style gameplay. A sequel/re-imagining was released earlier this year for the Nintendo Switch for the usual $60 price, but it has gone on sale a few times, and now it’s available for $39.99 at multiple stores.
The new game follows the same basic idea as the original Pokémon Snap. You’re a Pokémon photographer tasked with helping research, which requires you to take photos of Pokémon in the Lental region. Each research expedition takes place in an on-rails hovercraft, and your score depends on the quality of your photos. This can involve luring Pokémon out of hiding places, capturing rare reactions, and other techniques.
New Pokémon Snap (yes, that is the game’s official title) was developed by Bandai Namco Studios, and it has generally received good reviews — it’s sitting at a 79/100 on Metacritic. If you’re looking for a fun Pokémon-themed adventure that doesn’t require battles or juggling Super Potions, you can’t go wrong with this game.