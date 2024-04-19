Key Takeaways Puttr is an indoor smart putting green using Raspberry Pi technology for interactive practice.

Puttr offers various putting challenges and games for players of all ages to enjoy and compete in.

You can practice solo or with friends with a variety of different modes.

We've seen a lot of great SBCs come to market over the past few years and with them, we've seen tinkers work their magic by making some of the most exciting and outrageous projects to date. At the center of this movement has been the Raspberry Pi, first introduced over ten years ago, and has now become one of the best boards you can buy in order to get your project running off the ground.

While amateur projects are fun, there are also commercial projects that involve the Raspberry Pi as well, like Puttr, an indoor smart putting green. The project has been around for a little while, so it's great that it's getting its time in the spotlight with some love from the Raspberry Pi website.

Make putting practice fun again

If you've never heard of or seen it in action, Puttr is an all-in-one system that includes the putting green, hole, and all necessary components to really up your putting game. The device offers a variety of experiences, with 27 tees that can be combined with distances that fall from 3 to 11 feet.

Best of all, there's an automatic ball return, so no more wasting time going to the hole to retrieve your ball. But the real cool part here is that this device makes use of a Raspberry Pi to get its smarts. The SBC is connected to a camera that can accurately track the path of your ball and where it's hit from. Furthermore, it uses this data to show users the speed and accuracy of their putt.

While practicing alone is fun, playing with people is even better. The Puttr comes with a library of different games that makes putting practice fun and even competitive. You can play alone or with other people, and climb the leaderboard to become the Puttr champion. Although it's great for adults, it can be a blast for younger individuals too.