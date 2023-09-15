The 2023 Complete Python Certification Boot Camp Bundle $20 $84 Save $64 An excellent way to learn the ins and outs of Python. This bundle comprises 12 courses spanning 130 hours. $20 at Stack Social

You won't find a better deal on this Python learning bundle that's now 76% off for an extremely limited time. The bundle features 12 courses with 130 hours of content, and provides a great foundation for learning Python at your own pace. Again, this bundle normally costs $84, but thanks to this fantastic StackSocial deal, you can now save 76% off the retail price, which drops it down to just $19.99 for a limited time.

What does this bundle include?

As mentioned previously, you're going to get 12 courses with 130 hours worth of content. These courses offer a wide range of knowledge about Python like the fundamentals of the programming language, coding lessons, practical application exercises, projects where you build your own apps, Python and how it related to Android, and so much more.

While the sheer volume of courses might seem intimidating, you'll be able to take your time and go through each course at your own leisure. Each course will offer lifetime access, making it easy to tackle each segment at your own pace. Best of all, not only does this bundle offers courses to help you learn, but it also takes you one step closer to being certified.

Why purchase this Python certification bundle?

Although this bundle typically costs $84, right now, for a limited time, it's being discounted by 76%, driving the price down to just $19.99 which is an absolute steal. This is an excellent deal if you're interested in learning Python, and can be a great gift for friends or family members and young learners.

So if you've ever wanted to learn a programming language, now's the perfect time. Just make sure to pick up the bundle before the deal ends, because at this price, it won't be around for long.