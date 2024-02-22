Asus is home to some of the best motherboards on the market in 2024. It has a solid lineup of both regular and some of the best gaming motherboards you can buy, and they're all well-equipped with some good features. One such feature that you'll find on the best Asus motherboards is a Q-code LED. It's usually found on some of the more premium motherboards, as opposed to the entry-level or budget options.

A Q-code LED, in case you are wondering, essentially displays a two-digit code to denote the status of your PC. It's more of a status indicator than an error code LED, and you may notice it cycling through a bunch of rapidly changing codes before it settles on one as your PC finally boots. Simply buying an Asus motherboard with a Q-code LED isn't enough, as it's equally important to know what they mean and how you can troubleshoot based on the code that's showing up on the motherboard.

Most commonly seen Q-codes on Asus motherboards

The ones that you'll often see

Asus has a long list of over a hundred Q-codes that may show up on your motherboard, but not all of them are worth paying attention to. Most of them are simple status indicators that'll probably only flash for a second or two before changing to something. Below are some of the more commonly seen Q-codes, though, and you might want to pay more attention to them.

Q-Code LEDs only provide the most probable cause of an error as a starting point for troubleshooting. The actual cause of the problem and its fix may vary.

Q-code Error Potential fix A0 IDE Initialization Is Started This isn't an error-code as it just means that your PC has successfully booted, and the BIOS has handed off to the OS. You may see this particular code on your Asus motherboard often, but don't panic as it simply means your PC is working properly. A2 IDE Detect This code essentially indicates that your system is unable to find a boot device. You may see this error after changing the CMOS battery as it reverts the BIOS settings to default. You can easily fix it by accessing the BOIS and setting up the boot device again. D0 CPU initialization error There are a few ways to fix this CPU-related error code, and it all starts with reseating the CPU. Check whether the CPU is properly installed, before moving on to check memory installation and PSU connections. E8 S3 Resume Failed This is a general CPU error code that usually shows up due to insufficient CPU power. You can try reseating the CPU or checking your connections to ensure everything is properly plugged in. 00 Not used This indicates a CPU abnormality, which could be due to various reasons such as a dirty socket, bent pins, or even an entirely dead CPU. If there's nothing wrong with your CPU socket or the pins, then try using the same CPU on a different motherboard to see if it works. 0E-0F Microcode not found This error typically shows up when you try to power on the PC, even after a successful shut down. You can try restarting the PC a couple more times to see if it automatically fixes, otherwise you may have to reset the BIOS or perform a CMOS reset. 40 System is waking up from S4 sleep state You may see this error when your system is booting or when it fails to boot. It happens when you enable Fast Boot/Fast Start on Windows 11/10, so try disabling that to let your system completely shutdown and solve this issue. 50-54 Memory initialization error This particular issue is also related to memory, so try installing the modules properly, and make sure the memory pins and the contact points are clean. You'll also see it if you use invalid memory type or use RAM that's faster than what your motherboard can handle. In case of memory speeds, your PC may still work, but your memory speeds will be lower than what's advertised. 55 Memory not installed This one's pretty self-explanatory, and an easy way to fix it is by ensuring you have installed the memory modules properly. You can try other memory slots, too, if you've installed the memory modules properly and the problem persists. 56-57 Invalid CPU/CPU mismatch You'll see this error if you are using either a CPU that's incompatible with the motherboard, or has some sort of issue like a bent pin. 62 Installation of PCH runtime services This one's related to the GPU, and a quick way to ensure — and fix — it is by plugging your monitor directly into the motherboard IO and using the integrated graphics. You can troubleshoot and narrow down the issue further by either trying a different GPU or a PCIe slot for it. Some users have also had luck fixing this issue by clearing the CMOS and updating the BIOS. 73-77 PCH DXE Initialization (PCH module specific) The codes from 73 to 77 indicate a problem caused due to USB devices. You might want to disconnect the USB devices that are connected to your system one at a time, while rebooting each time to find the culprit. You can plug that particular USB device after Windows boots to reinstall its drivers and, hopefully, fix the problem. 99 Super IO Initialization This is a big one as it could mean many things. First off, it could be due to defective BIOS, in which case you can fix it with a simple BIOS reset, or by flashing a different version. It could also be due to an issue with the GPU or the PCIe slot(s), so try the same fix highlighted for error 62 above. If the problem persists, then your motherboard is likely to be faulty.

How to find the error codes on an ASUS motherboard?

Through a display that's pretty hard to miss

All the error codes are displayed via a dedicated LED on a motherboard. It's typically located somewhere in the top right corner of the board, and it's pretty hard to miss. Not all Asus motherboards come with a Q-Code LED, but this is where you'll find it on the ones that do come with it.

The motherboards that don't have an LED will notify you of those errors via beeps or lights. These lights usually come in a cluster of four, and they are labeled CPU, DRAM, BOOT, and VGA. Using these lights or even beeps to identify errors can be quite challenging, so you might want to consider picking up a motherboard that ships with an error code LED.

Closing thoughts

Those were some commonly seen Q-Codes on Asus motherboards, along with their potential fixes. There are over hundreds of designated Q-Codes that you may see flashing on your Asus motherboard, each with their own description. Not all the Q-Codes displayed on the LED are error codes, though, and they're probably just what I would describe as "status indicators" that tell you what your PC is up to at any given point. I suggest turning to your motherboard's manual to find what other Q-Codes or the ones that are flashing on your motherboard particularly mean.