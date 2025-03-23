There's no shortage of great file managers for Windows 11 out there that outshine File Explorer in almost every way. The main downside with a lot of these alternatives is that they're paid, or lock certain features behind a Pro version. I've talked about File Explorer alternatives many times in the past, and one I keep seeing mentioned is Q-Dir, which I had only tried very briefly before.

After seeing it recommended a few times, I wanted to take a closer look at it, especially considering it's free. Indeed, the price seems to be the biggest reason to prefer this option over others, but that's not to say it's bad or subpar. It just doesn't try to do anything too crazy — and that's not a bad thing at all.

Multitasking on another level

Four navigation panes, plus tab support