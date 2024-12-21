Your changes have been saved QNAP TS-433 NAS $303 $379 Save $76 If you're looking to take online storage into your own hands, this NAS from QNAP is going to be a good option. Not only does it offer great features with room to grow, it also comes in at just $300. $303 at Amazon

Pretty much everyone stores their data online in one way, shape, or form. And while most cloud storage services are pretty cheap, charging a monthly or discounted yearly fee, depending on your situation, it may be better to own your own storage solution at some point.

Related Best NAS devices in 2024 Expand your PC storage with one of these NAS enclosures

And while building a NAS used to be pretty complicated, the process has now been streamlined, allowing those that aren't that technical to build one and get it up in running in just a few hours. With that said, we think this QNAP TS-433 system is going to be a good option, providing tons of features, four drive bays, and a price that comes in at a hair over $300.

What's great about the QNAP TS-433?

With this current deal, you're going to be saving a pretty good amount. It may not be hundreds off, but the 20% discount does drop the QNAP TS-433 down to its lowest price to date. Just to be clear, this is for the case, and you'll need to buy drives separately.

As far as what you get here, this NAS offers easy access to all your data, with the ability to use this device for storage or streaming. It features a quad-core 2Ghz processor with 4GB of RAM, along with a 2.5GbE and 1GbE lan port.

The NAS also has room for up to four drives, which means future expansion is definitely possible depending on the setup. The QNAP is easy to use and even comes with software that makes it simple to access the NAS while you're on the go.

Of course, you can always back up your data but QNAP also has tools of its own to make backups easy if you're a Windows user. Those on Mac can always use Time Machine. For the most part, you really can't go wrong here, just be sure to pick the right drive to go with this NAS.