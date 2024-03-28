There's no shortage of Nintendo Switch controllers out there from different brands, trying to address the pain points of Nintendo's own Joy-Con or adding more features. The QRD Stellar T5 is one of the more interesting options I've come across, replacing the Joy-Con and offering most of the features you'd expect.

Feature-wise, they're pretty solid. You get motion controls, hall effect sensor joysticks, micro-switch buttons, and there's even some RGB lighting around the analog sticks for some extra flair. However, the hardware feels fairly cheap, so there are better options out there.

About this review: QRD sent us the Stellar T5 for the purposes of this review. The company had no input in its contents.

QRD Stellar T5: Pricing and availability

The QRD Stellar T5 are officially available through the company's own website, and that's about it. If you're hoping to find them on Amazon or anything else, you're out of luck.

Pricing comes in at $59, which is somewhat reasonable for everything you're getting here. Considering Nintendo's official Joy-Con are $80, this makes for a tempting alternative.

What I like

The controllers are pretty comfortable and work well

Right off the bat, the QRD Stellar T5 stand out because they're clearly bigger than Nintendo's Joy-Con controllers, but that also means they're much more comfortable. The flat design of the Joy-Con is a problem for many, and the grips on these controllers fit into my hand far better and give me a better grip. This is also helped by the slightly rubberized back, which helps ensure my hands aren't moving around anywhere.

The controllers do make the Switch much bigger, but because of the better grip, it doesn't feel all that much heavier. It's only when you try to carry it around that the larger size becomes a potential problem. Then again, PC gaming handhelds are all mostly larger than the Switch, so this is still reasonable in that context.

Control-wise, the QRD Stellar T5 include all the buttons you'd expect plus a couple of macro buttons you can configure yourself. The buttons all feel nice, with the ABXY button array and the shoulder buttons all using the technology to provide a more satisfying click and faster response. Unlike the Mobapad M6 HD (or M6s), these switches aren't used in the D-Pad, so it has a much stiffer click, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. It works well, even if it's not as fancy. All the buttons feel nice, as do the analog sticks, though I still prefer the feel of the Mobapad models overall.

I do find that I'm more prone to accidentally pressing the macro buttons on the back than I was with Mobapad controllers, which might get frustrating in some situations. Still, those macro buttons can be programmed to single button presses or multiple of them, simultaneous or consecutive, all without software. That's pretty convenient.

The controller also supports motion controls. and they also seem to work fine. I beat the final boss in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD using the motion controls here and it worked basically flawlessly. I also played a bit of Kirby Tilt'n'Tumble on the Nintendo Switch Online - Game Boy app, and that also worked without a hitch. You can expect it to work fine in most Nintendo Switch games that use motion controls.

You can use them wirelessly or attach them to the Switch

A big thing for me with third-party controllers from mainstream brands is that you always have to pick. It's either a wireless controller and can't replace the Joy-Con or a snap-on controller with no wireless features. Thankfully, the QRD Stellar T5 avoid this mistake, and it works wirelessly and when attached to the Switch, using an actual physical connection. This, of course, means you can use them in handheld mode, but also keep using them in TV mode, so you don't need separate controllers depending on how you're playing.

Plus, QRD includes a grip in the box, so you can turn the two separate controllers into a single one. It's nice to be able have your hands move independently, but sometimes the feeling of holding a proper controller is good too, and I'm glad you get that option in the box here.

The extras

I'm not above liking some flair in my devices, and the QRD Stellar T5 delivers some decent RGB lighting options. You can toggle between seven solid colors or a rainbow pattern, though the rainbow effect doesn't move or anything, so it's not all that impressive. The rainbow mode also appears to be significantly less bright than the standard colors, which is a bit of a bummer.

You can also choose between having the lights on all the time or a breathing mode, in addition to turning them off entirely. It won't blow your mind, but the RGB makes the relatively boring design a bit more exciting.

Like most controllers out there, the QRD Stellar T5 don't support HD rumble, but at least they don't force you to deal with the full-force vibration of the controller. You can adjust the intensity or turn it off altogether, which is an option I would have appreciated in the Mobapad M6s.

What I don't like

The build quality

My problems with the QRD Stellar T5 mostly come down to the build quality and the overall feel of the controllers. The controllers themselves just feel cheap when you pick them up or even to the touch. While the buttons use micro switches to have a more satisfying feel, I still don't really enjoy pressing them because the plastic just doesn't feel good. It feels stiff and low quality, and it's just not as satisfying. The same goes for all the buttons, and as I've mentioned, I've found the macro buttons to be a little too easy to press. I also don't like the analog sticks as much as the ones on the Mobapad models.

And yes, while it's great that QRD also includes a grip for the controllers, that's arguably the cheapest part of it is. It's just a piece of plastic that feels very light and hollow. Nintendo's official grip at least has metal rails for the Joy-Con to slide into, but this is entirely plastic, so it's as cheap as it gets. What's worse, the controllers are actually a bit loose inside these rails. Just putting the controllers down on a table, you can see them slightly move with the pressure of their own weight. If you're playing an intense game, you'll absolutely feel the different parts moving and it will feel strange.

There are cheaper, better options

In a vacuum, the build quality is really the only major issue with these controllers is the build quality, but the problem is I just reviewed a pair of controllers that feel so much better. Compared to the Mobapad M6s, the QRD Stellar are more expensive by a few dollars, yet the build quality is nowhere near as good. I would always prefer using the Mobapad models, even if they don't come with a grip.

Plus, the QRD Stellar are actually missing a feature in the form of amiibo support, which the Mobapad M6s still have. They also have nicer feeling buttons and analog sticks, so it's hard to recommend the QRD Stellar instead, even if they're fine controllers overall.

Should you buy the QRD Stellar T5?

I can't say the QRD Stellar T5 are bad controllers because they function well and they're comfortable, but to most people, I can't recommend them over the alternative. These are solid controllers that are a bit too expensive for what they offer, and you're still dealing with a company with very limited presence in the US, meaning customer support might be hard to deal with. That's a bigger concern with the below-average build quality of these controllers, too.

You should buy the QRD Stellar T5 if:

You have big hands and want a more comfortable controller.

You have use for macros.

You want RGB lighting on your controller

You shouldn't buy the QRD Stellar T5 if:

You care about build quality.

You want features like amiibo support or HD rumble

The Mobapad M6s or M6 HD are an option