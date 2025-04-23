With its easy-to-use nature and rock-solid ecosystem, Docker has been my constant companion during the course of my home lab journey. But after trying out Podman earlier, I’ve switched entirely to the daemonless, rootless container runtime. Besides offering better security, Podman also brings pod support to the table, making it perfect when you want to host closely associated services on your production-grade workstation.

Better yet, you can arm your Podman system with a couple of neat additions. These include Quadlet, a utility that lets you run containers as though they were systemd services. If that sounds interesting, then read on. Here’s a quick article to help you get up to speed on Quadlet.

What’s Quadlet, anyway?

And why should you bother using it?

Before we can discuss Quadlet, it’s time to go over systemd. For the uninitiated, systemd is the service manager that handles the execution of programs when you start your Linux machine. By default, Podman uses the fork-exec model for running your containers, but you can use Quadlet to deploy your containerized services under systemd. While it may sound somewhat complex, there are a couple of benefits to treating your Podman-based apps as system services.

For one, you can use Quadlet to auto-update your container suite. You can use systemd tools to receive the container logs as well as receive notifications if a service goes offline out of nowhere. Throw in the facility to auto-boot containers and restart them upon failure, and it’s clear why many home lab enthusiasts prefer Quadlet.

That’s before you include the support for custom container configuration files. While I wouldn’t say it can entirely replace Docker Compose, Quadlet is a rock-solid alternative if you want to use declarative config documents when creating containers in Podman.

Setting up Quadlet

As with every other home lab utility, there are a couple of ways you can integrate Quadlet into your workflow. Podman Desktop offers the simplest method for installing Quadlet, and the overall process is the same regardless of whether you’re using the Windows 11 and WSL2 combo or have a Linux system. Assuming you’ve already configured Podman Desktop and grabbed some container images for the Quadlet,